Olufemi Ajadi, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has urged Nigerians to love one another despite religious differences.

In his Eid-el Fitr message to mark the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting season by Muslims, Ajadi said it required commitment and endurance for one to go through with the spiritual exercise.

He advised Muslims to remember the essence of the fast, and also to remember the words of Allah which encourage tolerance and peaceful coexistence which he described as important in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that Allah has already accepted the supplications of Nigerians, and would respond positively to their pleas for a solution to insecurity and other ungodly atrocities in the country.

These, he said had distorted peaceful co-existence in the country, making it difficult for the citizens to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He bemoaned a situation whereby people who were elected into office through democratic means were working contrary to the tenets of democracy.

He said democracy itself was a good system of government but that those practicing it had tended to give it a negative image.

“It is not that democracy is a bad system of government; the problem is our elected leaders who are now using the opportunity to selfishly enrich themselves at the expense of the masses.

“It is for issues like these that some of us are urging Nigerians to rise up and change bad governance in the country. Elect people of integrity and you would have done yourselves and the country a whole lot of good,” he said.

Encouraging Nigerians not to lose hope, he said he saw a better Nigeria.

Ajadi, however, wished all Muslims a blessed celebration.

He said: “I am wishing all my Muslim brothers and Sisters Eid Mubarak and other Nigerians a blessed festival.”