By Our Correspondents |

The funeral rites of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, has been slightly modified in line with federal government’s directive of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gathering of people.

The federal government had on Monday imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the Nda-Isaiah family signed by Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah yesterday noted that while activities for the burial will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 as planned, the service of songs earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja on Sunday, December 27, 2020, will now be a virtual event.

According to the statement, save for the change in the mode of conducting the service of songs, all other arrangements remain as planned.

While regretting any inconvenience the slight adjustment may have caused friends, associates and other dignitaries who might have factored the service of songs into their tight schedules, the Nda-Isaiah family reiterated that the change was in compliance with the new restrictions imposed by the federal government.

Noting that all other arrangements remain the same, the statement further said that starting from noon today Wednesday, there will be virtual tributes and dignitaries expected to participate include former heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

It noted that foremost traditional ruler in Niger State, Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, is also expected to participate in today’s event.

Nda-Isaiah held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles. The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in an invitation-only ceremony.

Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad.

Although he trained as a pharmacist, ‘Sam’, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

Nigeria Has Lost A True Democrat – Minister

Meanwhile, as tributes continue to pour in for the late Nda-Isaiah, the minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, yesterday joined top government functionaries who have eulogised the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, saying the nation has lost a true Nigerian and a democrat.

The minister added that the late publisher was also committed to the unity of the nation.

Dingyadi spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group in Abuja.

He prayed God to grant family of the deceased and members of staff of LEADERSHIP Group the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said, “I was shocked upon receiving the news of his demise but God’s decision in this matter is the best and final.

“I therefore decided to come and pay my condolences for this great loss, and join you in praying for the repose of his soul.

“With the demise of my friend and brother, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the country has lost a true Nigerian, a patriotic democrat who was commited to the unity of this country. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.

We’ve Lost An Excellent Pharmacist, Worthy Ambassador – PSN

For its part, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) yesterday described the late media chief as an excellent pharmacist and worthy Ambassador of the Board of Fellows and the society.

In a tribute tagged, ‘Tribute To Pharmacist Sam Nda-Isaiah FPSN,’ signed by its chairman, Pharm (Prof.) Mbang N. Femi Oyewo, the Board of Fellows of PSN noted that Sam Nda-Isaiah’s heart of benevolence will not only be missed but most importantly, his sense of humour.

The tribute reads in part: “Sam Nda-Isaiah, a 1983 graduate of Pharmacy from the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, had his earlier career in Hospital practice and then in the Pharmaceutical Industry, specifically Pfizer.

“Because of his interest in publishing, as a result of his background, he was severally the Editor-in–Chief of campus magazines in his University days.

“He later veered into publishing the LEADERSHIP Newspapers, the career he learnt from his father and the passion he developed early in school.

“Though Sam took to publishing, he never abandoned Pharmacy, his primary constituency. He was very active as a member of the Alumni Association and eventually became a member of the Board of Trustees of his Alumni. At one time or the other, he was a resource person at his Alumni gathering and events. These and many more, earned him the Fellowship of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN).

“He was magnanimous enough to use his newspaper to publish the adverts of the Annual Mid-Year event of the Board of Fellows free of charge not minding how many times the adverts were published during the period.

“Uncle Sam, as he was fondly called by friends and associates was indeed an excellent Pharmacist and an ambassador of the BOF of PSN.

“We at the Board will not only miss his heart of benevolence, but most importantly, his sense of humour.”

He Was A Man Of Great Depth, Strong Ambition – Fire Service

Also, the controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, yesterday joined heads of numerous government agencies to eulogise the late Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a man of great depths, strong ambition and determination.

The Fire Service boss in a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Group, Muazu Elazeh, said, “The news of the demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah came as a rude shock to me. Sam was a brother to me and a man of great depths, strong ambition and determination”.

Ibrahim lamented that the media mogul died at a critical period when his wealth of experience would be needed to chart a course out of Nigeria’s present socio-political an economic challenges.

Describing the late Nda-Isaiah as a pride of Niger State and the nation at large, Ibrahim added that the LEADERSHIP newspaper titles had also been a vocal voice in advancing the country’s quest for a durable democratic culture.

The CG further buttressed that the death of Nda-isaiah at the age of 58 was premature, sad and regrettable but urged the nation to take solace in the fact that he achieved so much within his short span of life.

“Sam was a politician who rose from the cradle of Pharmacy to becoming the publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers. Nda- Isaiah was a sound, principled and enlightened man with a large heart. He was a man of much strength and one who was in pursuit of justice and also became a voice to the voiceless all through his life.

“He will be greatly missed not just by his immediate family, but friends, associates, fans, Niger State and the country at large,” he said.

He prayed God to grant the family, management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group and the entire people of Niger State the fortitude to bear the huge and irreparable loss.

“I’m pained that aside being my brother, Nigerlites and Nigerians as a whole have lost a rare gem in the pen profession. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a publisher of repute, he has laid a formidable track for others to follow through his hard work and valuable contributions in the media industry,” the CG added.

The Media, North, Nigeria Will Miss Him – INEC

For its part, the FCT office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) described the demise of the founder and publisher as one that has left a big vacuum in the annals of the Nigerian media which is difficult to fill.

The electoral body in a condolence message signed by FCT Resident Electoral Commisioner (REC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said they were consoled that while he lived, Sam made commendable contributions to the growth of the media industry, the North an indeed the nation, using his platform to promote developmental journalism and setting positive agenda for nation building.

It stated: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I write to commiserate with the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers on the demise of your founder and publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“I pray the Almighty God console his family, friends and the entire staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Limited and grant them fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen!”

He Was A Rare Gem, Intelligent – Sen Musa

Also, the Senator representing Niger East senatorial district and chairman, Committee on Senate Services (Durbin Minna), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, said that the late Nda-Isaiah was truly a rare gem and a very intelligent pharmacist who performed tremendously well as a politician, entrepreneur and journalist.

The lawmaker, who stated that the late Nda-Isaiah would be sorely missed, expressed optimism that the late media guru will be remembered for his selflessness and hard work.

His Death, Untimely – UBA

Also, the management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) said it was indeed saddened by the untimely demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah.

According to a condolence letter signed by the bank’s group managing director/CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, the bank said it received the news of the passing of the late Nda-Isaiah with deep sorrow and regret.

“The management and staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc wish to commiserate with you the management, staff and the family over this irrevocable loss,” it said.

He Will Be Remembered For His Indelible Role In Promoting Accountability – Burji

On his part, the Publisher/CEO, Century First-Class Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd and CEO/Founder, Badamasi Burji Foundation, joined other friends and associates to pour accolades on the late Nda-Isaiah, saying he will be

remembered for his indelible role in promoting accountability, transparency and public debate in entrenching good governance in Nigeria.

Burji said “More importantly, he inspired the promise of peaceful co-exixtence among the people and the crucibles of building the youth for national sustainability.”

Tears, Eulogies At Ex-LEADERSHIP Staff/NUJ Evening Of Tributes

Meanwhile, it was a tearful outpouring of tributes yesterday at the Evening of Tributes by the LEADERSHIP Alumni in collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council in honour of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group.

The service which was held at the NUJ Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, had in attendance several ex-staff of the LEADERSHIP Group, including the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwa; former GMD, Dr Cletus Akwaya; former COO, Mr Dele Fanimo; former Sunday Editor, Emmanuel Bello; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Golu Timothy; former Managing Editor, Iyobosa Uwugiaren; former Editor, Suleiman Uba Gaya, among many others.

Ex-LEADERSHIP Staff and former employees of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group took turns to pay glowing tributes to their late boss who they described as a ‘bridge builder and school of transparency, competent.

In his welcome address, chairman of NUJ, FCT Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, said even though as a union they never agreed with the late media icon, he was a fascinating individual.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of Sam Nda-Isaiah internal rest.

Apostle Moses Kefas, who took his text from the Revelation 14:13, said the late Nda-Isaiah’s good works to humanity will stand for him in heaven, even as he urged the media to always uphold truth and work with conviction and focus towards developing humanity.

“Whenever I read the LEADERSHIP newspaper I also see ‘For God and Country’ this tells a lot about the late Nda-Isaiah standing for unity and progress for Nigeria. The ball is in our court to continue his legacies,” he said.

Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, said he owed everything in life to the late Nda-Isaiah, saying the media chief gave him and several others who are now in positions in both public and private entities the opportunity to be where they were today in the society.

On his part former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Golu Timothy, who represented Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the 8th National Assembly, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a great Nigerian who influenced the lives of many people.

“Let us not allow this paper to die. It is unfortunate that we are discussing behind him but wherever he is I know he will appreciate the fact that we value what he has invested in all of us,” Timothy said,

The publisher, Daily Asset Newspapers, Dr Cletus Akwaya, who was a former GMD of LEADERSHIP Group, said working with the late chairman was like a school where he learnt a lot.

He said, “It pleased the Chairman to make me the Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP and I can tell you that it was a school. A school in management, leadership, journalism, human affairs, courage, ambition, vision and in administration of what is good and what is bad.

On his part, Chuks Ohuegbe, a former General Editor of LEADERSHIP and currently a director with The Nigerian PILOT, said although the late Sam NdaIsaiah’s death came as a shock, there was the need to move on and sustain his legacies.

“I want to encourage each and every one of us that this is not the time to lose hope. Sam Nda-Isaiah has created hope in us. Whoever that encountered him and did not make it, it means he or she did not want to make it”, Ohuegbe said.

For his part, former chief operating officer, Dele Fanimo, said “Chairman was a school that you cannot graduate from. He takes no for an answer and was a driver; those who were not close to him don’t know the soft side of chairman.

Also, Mrs Tanko Zipporah, former director, Human Resource, of LEADERSHIP Group, said the late Nda-Isaiah was a father of the fatherless and protector of widows.

Mrs Zipporah, who is a widow herself, could not hold back tears as she the late philanthropist sowed a seed in her. She prayed God to grant the family he left behind to reap the in abundance of what he sown.

She said, “Chairman was a humanitarian. He looks tough but very soft. He has a very soft spot from windows and orphans. Many of my husband’s friends left but he kept us together providing and helping us. He sowed a seed in us and I pray that his family will reap the in abundance of what he has sown. I pray that God will rest his soul and uphold the family”.