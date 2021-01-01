By OLAWALE AYENI |

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The comptroller-general of (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) in a condolence message to the family of Nda-Isaiah on the demise of the media mogul and astute politician who passed on Friday, December 11, 2020, said the deceased was a gentleman who dedicated himself to the service of the country through the media platforms he founded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message reads, “We received with heavy heart, the sad news of the demise of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness. The late Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was a gentleman who dedicated himself to the service of our dear country through the media platforms he founded. He will be missed by all of us.

“May I on behalf of the entire members of staff of the Nigeria Customs Service and my family use this medium to express our deep and sincere condolence on this great loss.

“As we continue to mourn him, we pray that the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and the immediate family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Be assured that we are all with you in our thoughts and prayers at this trying moment.

“May you find comfort in God. while we pray for the repose of his soul, once again, accept our heartfelt sympathy and profound condolence he said.”