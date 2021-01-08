The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonas Agwu has said that the late founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah made his platform available for everyone to express his or her views.

According to Agwu, the legacy of Sam Nda-Isaiah will remain forever.

Agwu spoke yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to LEADERSHIP Newspaper Groups Ltd headquarters in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was a good man. He gave everyone his platform. I wrote in my condolence message thanking him for the privilege he gave some of us. Sadly, he has passed away but that is what life is all about.”

“I use to write for LEADERSHIP when I came back to FRSC as head of media for the second time in 2012, asked myself what my responsibilities were and I realised I had a small background in media and I need to expand my scope and therefore I called on my few friends who were then editors and managing directors and told them I’m no longer writing as a journalist but as a safety officer and I enjoyed the platform. The platform has shaped me.”

Agwu who is the zonal officer supervising FCT and Niger state said the FRSC sought collaboration with the media, banks and government officials in order to curtail road crashes.

Meanwhile, the chairman/chief executive officer of, SARPLAST (West Africa) Limited, Mohammed Ali Kumo described the publisher, Leadership Newspapers groups, Mr Sam Nda Isaiah was a courageous, illustrious and visionary entrepreneur.

He said this while condoling with the family, the board and management of Leadership Group over the chairman’s demise.

The news of his demised Kumo said was a great shock to the board of directors, management and the entire staff of SARPLAST.

Kumo added that Mr Sam’s sudden demise has created a very huge vacuum in the nation, especially the media industry, as he prayed that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the entire family at this difficult time.