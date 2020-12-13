BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS |

Tributes continued to pour in yesterday from state governors, former Nigerian leaders, government officials, political organisations, friends and associates of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who passed on to the great beyond on Friday in Abuja after a brief illness.

A statement from his family announcing the death late Friday had noted that the late media mogul was a family man, serial entrepreneur and visioner, passionate politician, and above all, a man of faith.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform he contested for presidential ticket in 2014. Nda-Isaiah also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, the spokesman of the Nupe people.

Nda-Isaiah Used Creativity To Promote Peace, Progress – Jonathan

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers.

In a condolence message, Jonathan described the late Nda- Isaiah as a pharmacist, erudite journalist, columnist and newspaper publisher who used his creativity and platforms to promote the peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

The former Nigerian leaders said, “As a politician, publisher and entrepreneur, he was a man of deep commitment to solving many of the challenges within our country. He will be missed by many members of our society, for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and for his patriotism.

“I pray for consolation for members of his family and all affected by his death to take solace in the fact that the late journalist lived an impactful life of service and was an inspiration to many, especially those within the media”.

He Fervently Believed In The Nigerian Project – Lawan

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday condoled with the family and friends of the late Nda-Isaiah and the Nigerian newspaper industry over his death, saying he fervently believed in the Nigerian project.

Lawan also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the government and people of Niger State over the loss.

According to a statement by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described as shocking, the death of the publisher and politician at the young age of 58.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this is reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspapers.

“His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprint on the Nigerian history despite his early home call,” Lawan said.

Gbajabiamila, Wase Mourn

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described as shocking and painful the sudden death of late Nda-Isaiah.

Gbajabiamila said with Nda-Isaiah’s passing away, the Nigerian media industry had lost one of its committed pillars.

Also, the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has described the sudden death of the publisher of Leadership Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a shock and huge loss to the media industry.

Special adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, in a statement said the Leadership publisher’s death came at a time that the services of the media are needed most to promote unity among Nigerians as well as the development and growth of the country.

The Speaker condoled with members of his immediate family, the management and staff of Leadership Newspaper, the Nigerian media industry, especially the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), over the loss.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Speaker said the late publisher would be remembered for contributing his quota toward Nigeria’s development through the media.

Wase in his own condolence message issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, said his death is a huge loss to the nation and the media industry particularly.

“Nda-Isaiah, even though a pharmacist, revolutionalised journalism and was a man that placed the nation above self in all his dealings”, he said.

Nda-Isaiah’s Death A Rude Shock – Gov Sani Bello

The governor of Niger State, his home state, Abubakar Sani Bello, as well as prominent people in the state yesterday expressed shock over the death of the late Nda-Isaiah.

Governor Bello said he received the news with ‘rude shock’.

The governor, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said, “An Iroko tree in the pen profession has fallen and Niger State has once again lost a passionate and dedicated citizen”.

He described Nda-Isaiah as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his write-ups, just as he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who would be greatly missed.

The governor prayed God to have mercy on his soul and comfort the All Progressives Congress (APC), people of Niger State, the media industry, his family and close associates.

Gov Buni Mourns

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday expressed shock and sadness over the death of the publisher of Mr Sam Nda- Isaiah.

The governor said, “l am saddened by the sudden death of Mr Isaiah, a former presidential aspirant and chieftain of our great party.

“Mr Isaiah had been a loyal party member whose contributions had no doubt played a key role in shaping our party.”

Governor Buni said the late politician and publisher added colour to APC’s political space when he aspired for the presidency in 2015.

“APC has lost a great party member who believed in the supremacy of the party and a politician with faith in internal democracy. As a publisher, he contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s media industry and provided employment opportunities for several Nigerians. He will fondly be remembered for his rich and enlightening columns in the newspapers”.

Nda-Isaiah Was An Optimist Of Greater, Stronger Nigeria – Gov Fayemi

The governor of Ekiti State and chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday expressed sadness over the death of Dr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Fayemi, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Nda-Isaiah’s death as a monumental loss to the country in general, the media industry in particular and the APC.

The governor said he received the news of the death with shock and a sense of loss as the renowned pharmacist turned media mogul never showed any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Describing him as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria, Dr Fayemi said the death of Nda-Isaiah had robbed the country of a detribalised Nigerian who was an incurable optimist of a greater and stronger Nigeria which he used his prime position in the media to advocate.

He said Nda-Isaiah excelled in his primary field of pharmacy and also glittered as a media entrepreneur, a columnist and an advocate for a united Nigeria.

“He was an apostle of politics without bitterness and a lover and promoter of good governance”, he added.

He expressed regret that Nda-Isaiah died at his prime, when his contributions to nation building were needed.

He Was An Accomplished Journalist, Entrepreneur – Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday described the late Nda-Isaiah as an accomplished journalist, entrepreneur and politician.

Tambuwal, the vice chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the entrance of Sam into the media space had yielded great results for the country, as many were engaged in the industry.

“It is with heavy heart and sublime submission to the divine will of God that I receive the news of the demise of Mr Sam Nda Isaiah, the Chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group of Newspapers, who is also (Kakakin Nupe) at the age of 58.

“An accomplished journalist, diverse entrepreneur, pharmacist and politician, Mr Isaiah’s forage into the business of journalism and newspaper publishing no doubt filled a yawning gap of the North’s low engagement in the critical industry of journalism in our country.

He Fought A Good Fight For Nigeria – Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, alsocommiserated with the family of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying he fought a good fight for Nigeria while alive.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor expressed shock at the demise of the ebullient columnist, saying the country had lost a gem, even as he lamented that the family cannot be the same again with the death of its breadwinner.

Sympathising with members of the fraternity of the pen, the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria and media practitioners generally, Abiodun said Nda-Isaiah was a great pharmacist, consummate politician and entrepreneur.

“The country has lost a rare man of big ideas whose politics was laced with conviction, selflessness and without bitterness. I am still in shock, I was jolted by the news”, the governor said, adding, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was a resolute and dogged fighter on the side of the people. His columns, “Last Word” and “Ear Shot” were pungent and fought the good cause for a better Nigeria.”

Oyetola Mourns Nda-Isaiah

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday expressed sadness over the death of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said he joined family members, the LEADERSHIP family, friends, and the media industry in Nigeria to mourn the celebrated newspaper man, publisher, politician, pharmacist and serial entrepreneur.

The governor hailed the late publisher’s contributions to the growth of journalism in the country, saying his death had created a big vacuum in the media industry.

He, however, said the only way to immortalise him is to ensure that the newspaper and other media outfits he founded continue to flourish in line with his vision.

Oyetola also recalled the roles the late Sam Nda-Isaiah played in the formation of the APC and how he ensured that his medium maintained objective reportage of events leading to the 2015 general elections.

He described him as a great businessman, progressive politician and a patriotic Nigerian who was strongly committed to the unity and development of the country.

His Death Shocking—Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday described the late Leadership Newspapers publisher, Dr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a true patriot who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry and offered jobs to hundreds of Nigerians through his companies.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, said he received the news of the death with shock, describing it as painful to lose such a vibrant young man who had been contributing to the growth of the nation.

Ortom also sent condolences to the government and people of Niger State, the Leadership Newspaper family and the Nda-Isaiah family in particular.

Gov Obaseki Hails Nda-Isaiah’s Dexterity, Strides

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday expressed grief over the death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying he made remarkable strides in journalism and nation building.

The governor in a statement noted that Nda-Isaiah served Nigeria as a committed patriot and contributed immensely to national development while he lived.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah. He was a committed journalist who explored several opportunities to contribute to nation building. His commitment to progress and advancement would be greatly missed,” he said.

The governor added that the late publisher was a firm believer in the Nigerian project, noting that his fervent zeal to drive change would not be forgotten.

It’s Shocking, Painful – Etsu Nupe

Royal father of the deceased, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, described the death of the late Nda-Isaiah, the Kakaki Nupe, as shocking and painful.

Abubakar, who is the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, said, “Words cannot express the rude shock and pain in losing such a compatriot in the struggle to make our society a better place.

“This death is a great loss that has robbed us of a consummate news man whose patriotism and love for a better Nigeria was not in doubt.

“His incisive and poignant contributions to national discourse will be greatly missed”.

The monarch also described the late Kakaki Nupe as a fearless publisher who was known for demanding justice for the ordinary people.

He further noted that the Nupe Emirate and Niger State have lost a veteran journalist who bestrode the heights of his chosen profession like a colossus.

He condoled with the family, the management and staff of the LEADERSHIP Group as well as friends and associates of the late Nda-Isaiah, while praying that Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss “as it is only Allah that has the power to give and take life”.

Nigeria Has Lost A Patriot – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria has lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, immediate family of the deceased, his friends and associates as well as the media industry, said Nda-Isaiah fought for a better Nigeria.

The governor in a statement signed on his behalf by his chief press secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the publisher’s death came at a time when Nigeria needed more of his knowledge and wealth of experience in different areas.

He noted that the Nda-Isaiah’s LEADERSHIP Newspaper, which has been on the forefront of fighting for a better society, had just honoured him along with some prominent Nigerians for modest contributions to humanity and he was looking forward to attending the event.

He said, “Death is not what anybody has control over. It will come when it’s time. It is painful that the late Nda-Isaiah left at a time when some of us were looking forward to the Leadership Newspaper event.

It’s A Big Blow To Journalism— Gov Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday condoled with the family and friends of Mr. Sam Nda Isiah, the chairman, Leadership Newspaper Group, describing his death as a very big blow to the journalism profession and newspaper business in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor mourned with heavy heart, the death of the veteran journalist who he described as a colossus and an embodiment of developmental journalism who knew his onions.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I offer deepest condolences to Sam’s family and friends, including the management of Leadership Newspaper Group on the demise of one of the country’s iconic journalists and publishers,’’ the statement added.

Ganduje said Sam Nda-Isaiah left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice and newspaper business, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

He said the death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, and urged his family and colleagues to take solace in the fact that the late publisher immortalised his good qualities by being noble and upright in the discharge of his duties.

Sam’s Death Sad, Premature –Gov Ishaku

Taraba State governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, expressed deep shock at the death of the late Sam Nda- Isaiah.

A statement from Bala Dan Abu, his special adviser on media and publicity, said the governor described the late publisher as a highly talented, hardworking and focused entrepreneur whose publishing conglomerate is today the pride of the nation.

“His newspaper titles have also been a vocal voice in advancing the country’s quest for a durable democratic culture,” he said.

Governor Ishaku said the death of Nda-isaiah at the age of 58 was premature, sad and regrettable but urged his family, friends and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers to take solace in the fact that he achieved so much within his short span of life.

He Signposted Determination, Courage – Gov Akeredolu

On his part, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), in his condolence message yesterday, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a man of uncommon courage and determination.

Akeredolu said Nda-Isaiah, even as a proud pharmacist made an enviable inroad into journalism and publishing, leaving legacies in the sands of time.

The governor’s condolence message which was contained in a statement issued by the state’s commissioner for Information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, said; “In all that God gives, life, perhaps, enjoys the monopoly of throwing up varied sides to the exclusion of every other thing. Just as life moulds, mortals, with dexterous commitment, determination and courage, can mould for themselves their choice of life for their benefit.

“He was not just a proud product of one of Africa’s best, the Pharmacy Faculty of the then University of Ife, Great Ife. Nda Isaiah’s passion for writing which ultimately moulded his passion for journalism and ultimately, publishing, was palpable just as it was uncommon. He made immeasurable marks on both ends.

Gov Yahaya Mourns

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of late Nda-Isaiah.

Governor Yahaya, in a condolence message, described the late newspaper proprietor as a highly cerebral media practitioner, astute politician and great administrator who contributed immensely to the growth of journalism profession and democracy in general.

He said as a man of big ideas, creativity and entrepreneurship, the late Kakakin Nupe had made his marks and written his name in gold in the Nigerian political space and the media industry where he touched many lives in the process.

He stated: “The death of Sam is a national loss of monumental proportion. He was such a great man of big ideas, conviction, selflessness and passion for excellence. Nigeria has indeed lost one of its finest.

“The death of the veteran journalist will surely create a huge vacuum in the media industry where he mentored and provided means of livelihood to many without discrimination”.

He Was An Astute Politician, Philanthropist – Okowa

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condoled with the Nda-Isaiah family, management and staff of Leadership Newspapers over the death of the publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor also commiserated with members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the death of the “respected entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist”.

He said the late publisher would be greatly missed by all stakeholders in the media industry, especially for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy through the “National Economy”, another publication dedicated to the development of the Nigerian business environment.

We Lost A Patriotic Media Guru

–Bello

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday expressed “deep shock and sadness” over the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Bello in a condolence message released by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said he was still struggling to come to terms with the reality of the death of the “consummate media icon”.

He described Nda-Isaiah as a patriotic, quintessential and dogged media guru.

Tinubu mourns Nda-Isaiah

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, yesterday extolled the virtues of the late publisher of the Leadership Newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Tinubu, in a condolence message through his media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, described Nda-Isaiah as a courageous, conscientious journalist and columnist.

Tinubu expressed sadness on the passing of Nda-Isaiah, saying he was deeply shocked by the news of the death of the publisher.

“He was a friend and associate. We had built a cordial relationship long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2014.

“As a journalist and columnist, he was bold, courageous, and conscientious. As a pharmacist, he made an audacious move when he founded the Leadership Newspapers in 2001.

“Nda-Isaiah was not only a newspaper publisher, he was also an entrepreneur with varied business interests. His death is a blow to the journalism profession, which he served with all his heart,” he said.

The former Lagos governor extended his condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the management and staff of Leadership Newspapers.

“I mourn in particular with his wife, children and relations. May almighty Allah comfort them and give them the strength to cope with this sudden death of their patriarch.

“I also extend my condolences to Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Niger Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and the the government and people of Niger State for the loss of their illustrious son.

“I pray that the soul of our friend, Nda-Isaiah finds eternal rest,” Tinubu said. (NAN)

Kwara Gov Mourns

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday expressed grief over the sudden death of Sam Nda-Isaiah

AbdulRazaq, in a statement in Ilorin by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the death of Nda-Isaiah as a monumental loss to the media industry and the country as a whole.

He said, “The death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah is one tragedy too many and we join in the national mourning of this media icon and patriot.

“His death painfully depletes the ranks of patriots who would go to any length to protect the honour of our fatherland.

“Adieu, Sam! On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara State, I commiserate with the people and government of Niger State.

Zamfara Gov Eulogises Nda-Isaiah

Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State yesterday described the death of the late Nda-Isaiah as a great loss to the journalism profession in particular and the country as a whole.

In a statement by Zailani Bappa, the special adviser, public enlightenment, media and communications, the governor said he received the news of the publisher’s death as a shock considering the fact that up to Friday morning, he was said to be active in his office.

“However, death sometimes is an unpredictable visitor. Sam has played his role in the development of this country and has left a vacuum in the field of Politics and journalism”, Matawalle said.

“I have followed with keen interest the professional and political leanings of this great man whose medium recently honoured me with an award of excellence. The Leadership Newspaper has for several years, been a mobiliser, crusader and enhancer of quality”, the governor noted.

Gov Ayade Mourns, Condoles With Media Industry

The Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has described as a monumental loss to the nation and the media industry, the death of the publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The governor said in a press statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, that Sam died at his prime and at a time his rich input to the growth of the media industry in Nigeria was still needed.

“It was with rude shock and utter disbelief that I received the news of Sam’s demise. For Nigeria and for his immediate constituency, the media, this is a monumental loss, a sad, irreparable loss. Sam was simply one of the finest of the pack,” Ayade said in the statement.

Nda-Isaiah Was A Man Of Courage – Gov Makinde

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He described the late publisher as a man of courage who took the cause of revolutionising the media industry head-on and made great marks in the industry.

Governor Makinde, according to a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that Nda-Isaiah’s death had created a huge vacuum in the media industry in the country.

He prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and give his family, the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and, indeed, the entire country, the fortitude to bear the loss of “a great man, who played his part effectively in building the country.”

He still had enough ideas on his hands – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in a condolence message yesterday said at 58, it thought Sam Nda-Isaiah still had enough ideas, energy and time on his hands to serve the North, Nigeria and Africa.

The forum said he was one of the youthful hands it used in the drive to set up the ACF in the year 2000.

“He was not only full of energy, has was full of ideas and was bubbling always with innovation and drive. He trained as a pharmacist but hardly practiced pharmacy before straying into journalism.

“Again in journalism, he was in a hurry to get to the very top. He soon owned a newspaper, being publisher of Leadership Newspapers.

“In politics too, he was a man in a hurry. He came into politics as an aide to Muhammadu Buhari, then a presidential aspirant. Before long, he became a presidential aspirant himself, challenging his former boss,” the forum said in a statement.

“We at ACF admired his youthful restlessness, ideas and willingness to serve. We had hoped he would live with us for a longer time. We know he loved the North and loved Nigeria equally. We pray to God to grant him eternal rest and pray for the members of his family to enjoy divine intervention which is the only way to make the loss bearable,” it added.

Nda-Isaiah Availed Nigeria His Rare Intellect – Ohanaeze

The President General, Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday in a message mourned Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, noting that he availed Nigeria and the world of his rare intellect.

Nwodo said the publisher was interested in uplifting the downtrodden as seen in his contest of the presidency under the APC in 2015.

Describing Nda-Isaiah as one of the most respected men in the media in Nigeria, Nwodo urged Leadership Newspapers and his family to accept his departure as an act of God and absorb it with equanimity.

In a statement he personally signed, Nwodo said, “It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the sudden demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership Newspaper at the rather unripe age of 58.

“A well trained and accomplished pharmacist, Nda- Isaiah after a successful stint in pharmaceutical companies decided to avail Nigerians and the world of his rare intellect by venturing, albeit successfully again, into newspaper publishing by establishing Leadership Newspapers.

“He aptly captured his person when he wrote that he is “a leading pro-good governance advocate and a consistent voice on contemporary and domestic policy issues”, and went on to describe himself as “one of the most respected men in Nigerian media, ” which, no doubt, he was.

“That he contested the presidency under the APC in 2015 showed he had interest in uplifting the life of the downtrodden.

“Unfortunately, this can no longer be. We, therefore, mourn his loss and exhort the leadership of Leadership Newspaper and his family to accept his departure as an act of God and absorb it with equanimity,” he said.

His Death A Great Loss – Mohammed

The minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday expressed “huge shock and immense sadness” at the death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the minister said Nda-Isaiah’s death was a great loss not just to his family and the media industry but to the nation at large.

”True to the motto of his newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Nda-Isaiah lived for his family, as well as for God and country. He had an unwavering belief in Nigeria and its ability to overcome its challenges and become a foremost member of the comity nations. For him, it was not just a belief, it was a mantra.

”He demonstrated his abiding faith in the country not just in words but indeed. Where many saw challenges, he saw opportunity. Where many peddled fear, he preached hope. When many chose to fire darts, he opted to soothe nerves. He was indeed a great Nigeria and a true friend and brother,” he said.

Sam’s Death A Deep, Monumental Loss – Sylva

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday expressed shock over the passing of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a statement from Julius Bokoru, his special assistant on media and public affairs, the minister commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family and members of staff of the Leadership Group.

“Sylva believes Nda-Isaiah’s passing to be a huge loss to his family, Northern Nigeria, the entire country, Nigeria’s flourishing journalism and a personal loss to himself as well, considering the friendship and support he shared with Sam Nda-Isaiah for years,” the statement said.

The minister added that Sam Nda-Isaiah was an innovator with big ideas whose warmness and humanity endeared him to all.

A Strong Voice For Media Plurality Gone – Dare

The minister of Sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, yesterday paid tribute to the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Dare described the late media mogul as one who fought for a deregulated media landscape and a man with ‘Big Ideas’.

“His departure, though saddening and a rude shock, will not be enough to diminish his towering contributions to the journalism practice and his bold foray into politics,” he said.

Nda-Isaiah’s Death A Huge Loss To The Nation – Oloyede

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has described the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah as a huge loss to the nation.

In a condolence message, signed by his spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Oloyede said his sudden death would create a big gap not only for Leadership and the media industry but in several other areas in which his superhuman energy and far-reaching focus has been directed over the years.

Oloyede said: “He was great as a pharmacist, playing his trade not only in the public sector but in multinational giants like Pfizer Products Limited, jobs that are only meant for the best and the brightest”.

Niger Has Lost An Icon—Aliyu

Similarly, a former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, also expressed shock over the death of Dr. Sam Nda-Isaiah whom he described as an ‘Olympian fountain of media knowledge’ which he exuded in his career as a columnist and publisher.

“Nigerians will miss him but Niger State has lost an icon, one of the young touch-bearers. He died when the nation needed his services most. He will be remembered for putting Nigerian leadership on the spot for good governance, accountability and probity.

“He helped in engineering a systemic advocacy for leadership recruitment and assertive citizenry. I hope the media industry will immortalize him,” he added. Many Niger indigenes took to social media to express pain and sadness over the death.

Saraki Mourns

On his part, former Senate president, Bukola Saraki said he was devastated by news of the late Nda-Isaiah’s demise.

He said, “I am devastated to learn about the passing of Sam Nda-Isaiah. During one of our last interactions, when the North Central Peoples’ Forum visited me at my home in Abuja, Sam, as always, was full of life and energy, and his eloquence resonated across the room when he spoke.

“That is why today, I join Sam’s family, friends and associates across the nation to mourn him. However, we take solace in the fact that he lived an extraordinary life while he was here with us, he will be sorely missed”.