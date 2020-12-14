ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has described the death of Sam Nda- Isaiah as a rude shock .

On her Instagram handle yesterday the First Lady said the late Nda – Isaiah was a family friend and a close associate.

She said “with pain in my heart but with total submission to the will of God, I received with rude shock the sad news of the death of Sam Nda- Isaiah who was a very close associate and a family friend .

“My deepest condolences to his wife and children at this difficult time . May his soul Rest In Peace .

“His contributions and impact to national development will never be forgotten.