By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Series, the flagship device that

pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.

According to a press statement by the company the Galaxy S21 is loaded with

state-of-the-art innovations that users can make the most of every moment and the new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the

most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that each device offers the connectivity, power and performance that only Samsung can deliver. “Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria.

“Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do,” Oke added.

The statement reads in part, “Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

“For the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. Use an

existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen

separately on its own or with a compatible case. With hyper-fast,

ultra-low latency 5G, S21 series is

built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and

streaming depending on network availability.

“Galaxy S21 offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy

efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Galaxy S21 is secured

by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC)

security platform. With a new tool to protect and monitor your

privacy, you can now safely remove

location metadata from photos before sharing, control who gets access

to the content you send, and how long it’s available.”

According to the statement starting from February 12, 2021, Galaxy S21

Ultra would be widely available in retail stores offline and online.