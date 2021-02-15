Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S Series to the public. A statement by the company say the new Galaxy S21 5G series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. It said Galaxy S21 5G will be available in stores Nationwide. “It is available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which has the fastest processor on a Galaxy and its smartest and brightest display ever.

The company said “The Samsung Clear View Cover is the stylish way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 5G protected, whilst still being able to see your notifications.”

The Galaxy S21 5G Ultra 5G now includes the capability to use the Galaxy Note series’ S Pen1 for the first time. “This technology empowers you to draw, take notes, edit photos or even take a picture with the device set up from a distance. The S Pen compatibility means you can finesse and fine-tune while editing your videos down to the last frame, with the precision that your finger simply can’t touch,” the company said.