Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has showcased the state’s potentials at the ongoing Africa Trade and Business Reunion in London.

United Kingdom parliamentarians and investors from African countries converged on the stranger’s dining room, House of Commons, Westminster, London to launch the “Unlock Africa Project”.

The governor, alongside other speakers, who described the project as the best way forward, commended the initiative.

He expressed delight over the renewed business and commercial relationship between the United Kingdom and Africa that has been eroded over time.

Sani Bello recalled that, years ago, the gradual disappearance of British investments in Africa necessitated the continent to look elsewhere, especially to the Asians, for trade and investment opportunities and partnership.

He said, “But I am happy that the Unlock Africa Summit has provided the leeway to reverse the trend. Hopefully, the relationship between the UK, Niger State, Nigeria or Africa at large will improve and help us wax stronger in the coming years”.

Governor Sani Bello said doing business with British companies gives more confidence and guarantee because of its strong legal and financial system as well as fairness and equity in all financial dealings.

“I am delighted to be here, I am excited at the historical turn of events. I see great potentials, great opportunities and looking forward to a better, robust, mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation”, he added.

Earlier, the chairman of Africa House London, Andrew Boff, while giving an over view of the Unlock Africa Project, explained that there are multinational companies involved in the UK-Africa trade space adding that the project will create direct trade for sustainable wealth development between UK and African countries.

One of the guest speakers and sponsor/host of the event, Hon Sir Duncan Smith (MP), said the forum allows the UK and Africa businesses trade more effectively with each other, provide support, information and dedicate resources for ease of access to business partners and mitigate potential trading risks.

Other speakers, including Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Paul Scully (MP) and Akinsowon Dawodu, Citi Bank MD, and Cluster Heads of sub-Saharan Africa, commended the initiative of the UK government in making a U-turn in the investment drive with Africa as its leading partner noting that great result will be achieved in the AU states.