Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the Sani Dangote, the late brother of business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote as a foresighted businessman who demonstrated his love for the agricultural development of Nigeria by assisting policy formulators to design and implement agricultural policies for the country during his life time.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Kano where he condoled with the Dangote family over the death of their son, Sani Dangote.

He said the late businessman helped the federal government to achieve its target in tomato production.

The vice president said, “I, in particular, lost a friend who consulted me on many of his tomato programmes, and together we were doing, to the extent that we achieved what we have gained today in our National Tomato Policy’s.”

Osinbajo said although the federal government had sent a delegation under Hadi Sirika the minister of aviation, he felt there was the need to come personally to condole with the family over their loss.

Aliko Dangote, the elder brother to the deceased, expressed appreciation to the federal government for sending a delegation and to the vice president for his concerns.

“There is nothing one could do in the event of the death of my brother, that is life and every one of us will surely one day test the bitterness of the death,” Aliko Dangote said.

Governor Ganduje praised Osinbajo for the condolence visit, saying the love and concern shown by the government over Sani’s death was a source of joy and worthy of commendation.

Osinbajo was accompanied to Kano by the secretary of the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and some senators.

Also yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari followed up an earlier phone call to the Dangote family in Kano by sending a delegation to represent him at the burial of Sani.

The body of the deceased was brought to Kano early on Wednesday and was buried after the funeral prayer at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

In a message to Alhaji Aminu Dantata, the patriarch of the Dantata family and to the president of the Dangote Group, Aliko, President Buhari in a statement signed by his media aide, paid tribute to the deceased as an honest business leader with a reputation for honesty and integrity.

In a letter sent through the delegation led by Sirika, Buhari described the late Sani as “an exemplary person, who along with his elder brother, Aliko, demonstrated the power of human spirit and determination.”

He thanked the Dangotes for spreading happiness and giving the country an appreciable identity to the world.

Buhari prayed to Allah to grant fortitude to the Dantata and Dangote families over the loss.

The delegation met Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata, the mother of the Dangotes and also consoled the Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and through him consoled the Emirate Council and the people of Kano.

The delegation was also received by the Governor Ganduje who thanked the president for sending a powerful delegation to the burial.

In addition to Sirika, the government’s delegation included the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; minister of agriculture, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed; minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu; the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.