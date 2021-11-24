The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has outlined action plans to deal with the recent oil spill in Santa Barbara, Nembe, Bayelsa at an AITEO facility, as investigations into the cause(s) of the spill continues by the Commission.

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, directed that Aiteo should activate emergency Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and carry out Post Impact Assessment (PIA) study of the spill.

The Commission further directed that a Joint Investigation Team move in immediately to determine cause of spill and to convey the extent of impact and quantity of crude spilled.

Komolafe said that these measures will be put in place as the Commission continues to investigate and monitor the situation.

He stated that the Commission received a report of the spill, which occurred at the Santa Barbara Well via the statutory regulatory requirement of submission of form A by Aiteo, and immediately swung into action to investigate the incident in conjunction with other stakeholders.

He assured that the Commission will ensure that all necessary steps in line with global best practices will be deployed in the management of the situation.

He added that NUPRC will ensure that the spill has the least impact on the environment and the livelihood of the people of the community as remediation will be done as soon as possible.

He reiterated that the result of the investigation into the incident will be communicated to the public when concluded.