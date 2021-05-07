BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commenced theoverhaul of infrastructure across all levels of the state’s healthcare delivery system.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this at the ongoing annual ministerial press briefing organised to mark the second anniversary of Governor Sanwo-Olu in office.

The commissioner said the roadmap for the upgrade of infrastructure in the state-owned health facilities began last year, following the approval of the plan by the executive council.

He explained that the infrastructure roadmap was being executed by the ministry’s Medical Project Implementation Unit (MPIU) in phases, revamping facilities across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions.

He said the overhaul was part of a strategy to build resilient healthcare in Lagos and increase the residents’ access to quality universal health coverage.

Abayomi said the effort would bring about fit-for-purpose healthcare facilities that would raise the capacity of the state government to respond to contemporary and future health challenges, while observing that the renewal effort was being carried out in short, medium and long-term bases.

Part of the new features to be seen, the commissioner said, will include improved efficiency for physical maintenance, ease of movement, low carbon footprint, low energy consumption, infection prevention and control as well as staff and patient comfort.

He said: “In the last one year, we have embarked on a phased but comprehensive revamp of our secondary health facilities as part of our medical infrastructure upgrade roadmap which is aimed at raising access to quality and bringing about efficiently run health facilities. This effort commenced in the previous year and it is expected to address issues of design errors, drainage, patient flow, staff flow, water collection, infection prevention, energy and ventilations.

“We have renovated and remodelled the Mainland Hospital in Yaba with future plans of making it an Institute of Research for Infectious Disease. We have also completed the remodelling and upgrading of Apapa General Hospital, just as we currently renovating Harvey Road Health Centre, Ebute Metta Health Centre, Isolo General Hospital and the General Hospital, Odan Lagos. All of these are in the effort to make health accessible,” he said.