Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, (SAN) yesterday urged women to take advantage of opportunities provided by the government for them to be financially independent, saying the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government was committed to their empowerment.

Onigbanjo spoke during the one-day symposium organised by the Lagos Ministry of Justice, Public Advice Centre, (PAC), in commemoration of PAC Advisory Day, 2021, with the theme “Women as the heart of and soul of the Nation,” held in Lagos.

Onigbanjo represented by the director, Directorate of Advisory Services , Ministry of Justice, Mr. Saheed Quadri said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had created several opportunities for women to excel in their trade and profession, adding that when women were empowered, they would be able to contribute to the development of a nation.

“It is essential to note that our women are also taking advantage of the various programmes offered by the Ministry of Agriculture to those interested in various aspects of farming, crops and fishery. I encourage our womenfolk to spread the message about opportunities being provided by the Lagos State Government to give women financial independence.”

In her speech, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Mobolaji Dada, who was represented by the director, Finance and Accounts, WAPA. Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal, said women were very critical to the progress of the society, and should be accorded their place.