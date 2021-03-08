BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Osinbajo as a seasoned administrator, legal luminary, university don and religious leader who has used his skills and positions in different capacities for national growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor wished Osinbajo more years of joy and good health for a continued service to the country and humanity as a whole.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 64th birthday celebration. Professor Osinbajo has sacrificed the greater part of his adult life in service of our dear state and Nigeria.

“Vice President Osinbajo’s contributions to the success of the All Progressives Congress led government at the federal level is commendable, considering how he is partnering with President Muhammadu Buhari to steer the ship of Nigeria on the right path.

“I also salute his patriotism, doggedness, dedication, commitment and tireless efforts in partnering and working with President Buhari and other critical stakeholders in addressing insecurity, corruption and economic issues in the country.’’

Sanwo-Olu also hailed Vice President Osinbajo’s contribution to the growth of Lagos State, especially in the judicial sector during his tenure as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state.