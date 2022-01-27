Lagos State Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended employees of Airtel Nigeria for donating the sum of N20 million from their personal income to support indigent residents of Lagos State during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this when the managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, paid him a courtesy visit, said he appreciated the initiative and gesture of Airtel employees when they came forward during the heat of the pandemic to support the state government.

“I thank Airtel employees for their support during the heat of the pandemic and I am glad that we are now exiting the 4th wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Although Lagos has been the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, we will be able to eradicate the virus from Lagos,” he said.

The governor who wished the Airtel CEO a successful tenure, also noted that the Lagos State government will continue to promote and leverage on technology to accelerate economic growth as well as create prosperity for residents and indigenes of the state, saying technology is very important and a strong enabler in realizing the government’s agenda.

“A priority is the Lagos Smart City project as we are very persuaded to push forward technology. Many young people see technology as a platform to create, innovate and express their talents and we have a role as government to continue to create the enabling environment for this to thrive,” he noted.

Earlier, the managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, commended Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state, noting that Airtel will continue to collaborate with the state government to create opportunities for residents and indigenes of the state.

