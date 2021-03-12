By Royal Ibeh,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and some of the commissioners have on Friday, received a shot of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The commissioner for health was the first person to receive the Vaccine, followed by the state governor, the deputy governor and health workers.

The state commissioner for health, while addressing the press, on Friday at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos said, the Astrazeneca vaccine help to boost immunity against COVID-19 virus or any new variants that are circulating around the world.

“By receiving even one single dose of the AstraZeneca or any other vaccines, it will boost your immunity to a very high level and this is important because we know that there are multiple variants circulating around the world, and by having a strong immunity, you will have a hedge,” said Abayomi.

If one encounters the virus, either the original virus or the new variants after taking the vaccine, Abayomi said that person will have an advantage over the virus, adding that the person can start to eliminate the virus from his body or system. “So the vaccine protects an individual from subsequent infections and even though he may encounter new variants, he will have an advantage over somebody who has never had the vaccine,” he added.

In terms of exclusion, Abayomi said, “At the moment, there are two exclusion criteria. The first one is pregnancy. We are not recommending the vaccine at this point in time for any pregnant lady. If you are thinking of getting pregnant, that does not exclude you from taking the vaccine. It is only once you are pregnant, that we do not recommend that you receive the vaccination at this point in time.

“We are waiting for scientific data to see whether at some point in time, we will have enough information and have confidence to give the vaccine to women who are pregnant and at what stage of their pregnancy.

“The other exclusion criteria is anybody under the age of 18, and the reason is that the clinical trials did not include children to accepting the efficacy and safety within these group.”

In the next few days, the commissioner said the state government will get a good idea of how many people are willing to receive the vaccine and those that are not willing to receive the vaccine. “We will try and understand what is the cause of their hesitancy and try and address that with public awareness and the projection of evidence based data to prove that the vaccines are safe,” he added.

How long will the effect of the vaccine last? Abayomi said, “Based on the evidence we have from the phase three clinical trial, the immunity last from the point of which it is administered to several months. It is only with time that we can determine through laboratory test and other forms of analysis, how long, one can retain protective immunity as a result of the vaccine received and this can come in many forms.

“First of all, we can do a laboratory analysis to determine what type of antibodies the individual produces and how effective they would be, and also, if that person had taken the vaccination, and yet developed COVID-19, we will find out what type of disease he developed as a result of the impact of the vaccine. If some people are still contracting the virus, but are not developing severe disease, that is an indication to us, that although, they did contracted the virus, the vaccine protected them from severe disease and if they are able to be protected from severe disease, their chances of dying are significantly reduced.”

He however assured residents living in Lagos that the vaccine is safe, adding that collective results from the clinical trials suggest that all ethnic group across the world demonstrate the appropriate response to the vaccine and acquire suitable levels of the immunity. He said the WHO classified suitable levels of immunity as about 50 per cent, so any vaccine that is generating about 50 per cent response is considered a useful vaccine and safe.