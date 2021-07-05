Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered full-scale investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke who was allegedly shot dead in her shop on Saturday in Ojota area of the state by some security operatives deployed by the Lagos State police command to ensure that the Yoruba Nation Rally was not hijacked by hoodlums.

The state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said appropriate sanction would be meted to anyone found culpable in her death.

He said, ‘’Our attention has been drawn to the death of a 14-year-old girl in Ojota during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally on Saturday, 3rd July, 2021.

‘’We commiserate with the family of the deceased. The governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a thorough investigation of the death. A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with Section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ System Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

‘’By Section 14(1) (d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the state: ‘A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.

‘’Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoin the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu said as a government, the security and wellbeing of the citizens are of utmost importance to his administration.

‘’The state assures the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of her death is known. The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable,’’ he said.