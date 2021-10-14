Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to building affordable houses across the state for Lagosians.

The governor stated this while commissioning Bayview Estate, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki.

The newly commissioned project made 11 housing estates that would be commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in two years.

The commissioned project comprises a 100-unit of 68 terraces of 4- bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3- bedrooms with a maid’s room.

Sanwo-Olu who was a former managing director/ chief executive officer of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), initiated the project four years ago when he was at the helm of affairs of the organisation.

The project is a joint venture between the state government and the Misa Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the governor disclosed that before the end of the year and first quarter of next year, another set of housing estates will be commissioned in Ibese, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Anthony, Sangotedo, and Epe.

He said apart commissioning of the projects, its phase two will also be initiated at the same time, pledged that his administration will continue to work with the private sector in addressing the issue of housing deficit in the state.

Sanwo-Olu at the occasion commiserated with LSDPC over the loss of its committed staff who was part of the team that made the project a reality, he named a block in the organization’s head office after the deceased GradeLevel-15 officer, late Engineer Wakilu Amusa.

The late Amusa who had been put in over 20 years in service, died in the early hours of Wednesday 13th October, few hours before the commissioning.