ADVERTISEMENT

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State government has set a new pace in public service and administration with the formal launch of the Learning Management System (LMS).

The initiative launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday is one the outcomes of a reform introduced by the Sanwo-Olu administration in the state’s civil service to leverage innovation and technology in driving radical change in the public sector and addressing capacity deficit, enhancing efficiency and competence among civil servants.

Launching the platform, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the innovation would raise the bar of service delivery among the civil servants, stressing that the platform would expose the personnel to a wide spectrum of opportunities for enhanced competence and efficiency.

He said: “Our administration places a premium on the competence of the Public Service to deliver government policies, strategies and programmes for the benefit of the people. It is, therefore, necessary that we equip our public service personnel with the requisite skills and learning tools needed to thrive in a 21st century economy and a knowledge-based environment.”

“The launch of the Learning Management System, today, is a crystallization of the reform process, which our administration initiated to improve service delivery in public administration and governance. It is commendable that the public service personnel have embraced the innovation, which will further enhance their capacity to deliver quality and timely service to citizens of our state.

“It is encouraging to know that 42,446 public servants from the various Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals have been on-boarded on the platform, which has a variety of learning contents with over 4,000 free, self-enrolment courses and 8,000 courses from the LinkedIn Learning Library.”