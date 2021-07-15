Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for trust, accountability and transparency in governance, as well as high level of professionalism in the public and private sectors.

He said these are qualities required for a sustainable social and economic development in the country.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while receiving the delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Governor who described the accounting profession as noble and of high integrity, said Lagos State government will continue to support the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, adding that his administration will provide necessary support for the entrepreneurship scheme project the institute intends to set up for young professionals.

He said: “For us in Lagos State government and in the public service of the State, we consider our role here, as one of trust. Trust in governance is one of our key objectives here. We believe that we are in a position of trust.

“We are in a position where we need to continue to hold ourselves accountable and hold ourselves answerable to the voting public that elected us into office. But more importantly, to be able to hold on to the tenet of ensuring that everything we do, we can account for it; be it infrastructure, financial and human capital.”

Sanwo-Olu while commending Lagos State Public Service for having its own arm of ICAN and quality chartered accountants in the Civil Service disclosed that Lagos State government has one of the largest chartered accountant members in the country aside the banks, which are in the private sector.

Earlier, the President of ICAN, Comfort Eyitayo commended Governor Sanwo-olu for the massive infrastructural projects in the state and regards for professionalism across all sectors.

She said: “You (Governor Sanwo-Olu) have demonstrated to us in clear terms your special regard for professionalism and professionals across all fields. This is visibly reflected in the way you have engaged professionals as you pursue the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of your administration.

“It is not surprising that Lagos State is witnessing massive infrastructural developments, some already completed and other ongoing projects. You are equally building a State that would be highly connected thereby positioned to become a 21st century economy.’’