BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that his administration would ensure that the twin problems of maternal and child mortality become a thing of the past in Lagos State.

The governor who disclosed this on Saturday in Badagry while unveiling a new Maternal and Childcare Centre and the School of Anesthesia located within the premises of Badagry General Hospital stated that Lagos State under his leadership will change the narrative of the disturbing maternal and child mortality indices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu explained that the completion of the Badagry Maternal and Child Centre by his administration is a critical indicator of his commitment to eradicate maternal and child mortality as well as his determination to consolidate achievements recorded in improving maternal and child health outcomes.

He said: “I am immensely proud to be here today to hand over the newly constructed and equipped four-floor 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre, and the School of Anesthetic Studies, Badagry to the people of Badagry.

“Maternal and child mortality is so close to my heart that I am ready to do everything within my personal and official capacity to put an end to it in Lagos State. In most developing countries including Nigeria, there are disturbing maternal, newborn and child mortality indices, but under my watch, Lagos State will change the narrative.

“Through consistent action and smart investments, our women will no longer die while giving life; we will eradicate infant and under-5 mortality in our state.’’

While noting that his administration will not pay lip service to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sanwo-Olu said that his administration is taking concrete action to ensure that residents have greater access to all they need for a peaceful and prosperous life in every sphere.

“It is incontrovertible fact that there can be no socio-economic development without healthy citizens; we all know the crucial role of women in the entrenchment of a developed and progressive society, it has, therefore, become imperative to put an end to preventable maternal and child death,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the fully equipped Badagry Maternal and Child Centre holds great potential for healthcare delivery adding that it is a one-stop-centre for all reproductive issues including family planning, gynaecology, paediatrics, immunization, obstetrics and emergency services amongst other services.

The governor disclosed that the facility since commencement of operation late December, 2020 has recorded 3000 out-patient clinic attendance, adding that 49 normal deliveries and 60 caesarean sections have also been carried out at the centre.

“My excitement is palpable because I know what this means for our integrated health system in Lagos State. With the inauguration of this Maternal and Child Centre, the people of Badagry and adjoining communities now have increased access to quality and safe healthcare, reduction or even complete eradication of maternal and infant mortality as well as general improvement in all maternal and child health indices in this local government. “All these benefits will in turn have a positive ripple effect on the development of socio-economic indices of Badagry,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi stated that the secondary care for women and children which previously depended on the routine health services provided by the Badagry General Hospital would receive a boost with establishment of the Maternal and Child Centre.