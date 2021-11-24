Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the state is willing and ready for partnership with investors across the globe, adding that his government is set to harness the potential of its landmass and face challenges headlong with innovative solutions as a 21st century mega city.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday at the Nordic – Nigeria Connect Smart City Lagos 2021, a high-power conference on Smart City solutions and circular economy themed: “Developing a Greener Lagos” held in Lagos.

The governor assured foreign partners, especially investors from the Nordic countries which comprise Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland that Lagos is ready and open for collaboration for investments from willing partners, noting that Lagos has taken steps to improve ease of doing business.

He said issues on the agenda for the conference “are of considerable importance to our planet, especially as we ramp up efforts to forge lasting consensus on tackling climate change,” adding that the timing of the conference could not be more perfect, in the immediate aftermath of COP26.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Nordic countries, deputy minister for International Trade, Finland, Ms. Nina Vaskunlahti; minister of Foreign Affairs, Norway, H.E. Anniken Huitfeldt; state secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability, Denmark, Mr. Steen Hommel and state secretary for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs, Sweden, Mr. Krister Nilsson, said their countries were set to partner with the Lagos State government in the areas of the circular economy, human development, recycling and waste management and Green transport solution, among others.