New York based gospel singer and song writer, Sarai Korpacz, is set to release her latest single studio song both in audio and video on July 1, 2021, titled ‘Eden In Me”.

Sarai, who has a remarkable backstory that stretches across the world to Africa, is certainly an artiste that inspires. Building off the momentum of several successful releases in a row over the last year and beyond, the interest in her work just continue to rise.

Come July, Sarai is showcasing not just her heavenly voice, but also her ability as a songwriter to take Biblical ideas and translate them in a way that listeners can relate to and enjoy, as she educates.

Speaking ahead of the official release of her audio and visual song, she said

“Eden in Me” is a song with the potential to reach the center of the heart. Creating an awareness of God’s love and allowing listeners to see themselves through God’s perspective.

“In Genesis, we are told that God would visit Adam and Eve in the cool of the day,” added the always passionate Sarai.

“Sin separated us from that perfect rest with God, but Jesus reconciled us back to the Father.

“Each time we avail ourselves to commune with God, we create that place that Eden stood for. ‘Eden in Me’ is about God’s children, as living gardens of Eden existing here on earth. We are portals to God’s divine presence. Zephaniah 3:17 says, “He rejoices over us with singing.” So, as we worship the Father, He first has been rejoicing over us as He is our creator.”

Sarai continued, “I hope the words of this song leave no doubt in the listeners heart that the Lord longs to find that resting place in our hearts and minds. In return we give Him back the Eden that He placed within us, for we are His children.

“As always, the production of both the song and the video for “Eden in Me” have been held to the highest standards.”

This is her first single in 2021, and it will be available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and the rest of the major streaming platforms.

The music video itself was shot in Hawaii, a remarkable experience, with Sarai describing the beauty of Hawaii as, “a wonderful representation of an Eden that we can all relate with.”