The Sarkin Fulani of Igangan in Oyo State, Alh Salihu AbdulKadir, has called for the extradition of the Yoruba Nation’s agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, from Benin Republic to Nigeria.

AbdulKadir who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State, said that Igboho’s extradition became necessary since the offences allegedly committed by him took place in Nigeria.

He berated Yoruba leaders for allegedly refusing to caution Igboho when he and his team were unleashing terror on innocent citizens, simply because they are Fulani.

“Those that saddled him with the responsibility of destruction and killing of innocent people will also learn from the consequences of their actions. Igboho claimed that the people of Igangan asked him to attack the Fulani in that community.

“We believe that the Yoruba leaders know about Igboho’s move because they supposed to have caution him but they did not,” AbdulKadir stated.

The Sarkin Fulani restated his innocence on all the allegations levelled against him in Igangan, saying that, “Without proper investigation, I was given seven days ultimatum to leave Igangan where I had lived for 50 years. My house and children’s houses were destroyed.

“Igboho’s trial should be done in Nigeria since all the crimes he committed took place in Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States.”