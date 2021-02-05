BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has joined Saudi Arabian Pro League club, Al Shabab on a permanent deal from Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo, whose loan spell at Manchester United ended recently, was handed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the King Fahd Stadium outfit, having passed his medical on Wednesday.

Ighalo scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Shanghai Shenhua, helping them to the 2019 Chinese FA Cup.

Despite having plenty of suitors, the 31-year-old chose to continue his professional career with the White Lion, where he will join Senegal’s international, Alfred N’Diaye and will wear jersey no. 89.

The former Watford Fc striker, Ighalo could make his debut for the Saudi side when they host Al Raed in Saturday’s league encounter.

Unbeaten in their last five league games, Carlos Inarejos’ men led the log, having accrued 32 points from

16 games – two points ahead of closest challengers, Al Hilal and Al Ahli.