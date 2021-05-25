The Saudi monarch and custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, yesterday called President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, commiserating with him and the people of Nigeria on the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers in a military plane crash on Friday.

The Saudi King expressed full solidarity with Nigeria following the national tragedy.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that President Buhari and the King exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr which was marked after the 30-day Ramadan fast and prayed for peace, security and progress in the two nations and the subregions.

The Saudi King also prayed for the repose of the souls of the military men who lost their lives.

Shehu said the conversation by both leaders also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them across various sectors.

He noted that President Buhari expressed happiness with the King and thanked him for standing with Nigeria in all situations.

The president also received a message of commiseration from Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, the Nigerian-born Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion, in London.

Archbishop Idowu-Fearon prayed for the president and the country as the nation mourns the Chief of Army Staff and his top lieutenants at a time when their services were most needed.