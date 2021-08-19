The Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), in collaboration with Pathfinder,UNFPA, Ministry of Health will be holding its maiden edition of the 1st African and 2nd Nigerian conference on Adolescent Health and Development.

The theme of the conference is “Fulfilling Promises: Optimizing investment in Adolescent in Africa” which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday 18th to Saturday 21st August 2021, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, President of SAYPHIN, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said the conference is long overdue as Africa is the only region in the world that is yet to hold this type of conference on adolescent health, which he said is the future of the continent.

According the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 5,000 young people in the world die everyday. Injuries from road accidents, violence, self harm, maternal conditions are the leading causes of deaths among adolescents and young adults. Our investment in Africa has been the lowest in the world compared to other regions.

“Investment in young people’s health produces high yields leading to healthier young people and society, reduction in adult deaths because two third of preventable deaths in adults happen as a result of health risk behaviors initiated

during adolescence and also, it is an investment in the next generation.”

Country Director of Pathfinder International,Dr Amina Dorayi, has advocated for increased investment in young people’s health in Nigeria and Africa to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create an egalitarian society that works for all.

She noted that young people are the reservoir of talents and the hope we have for the future of this country and the continent at large. Meeting the needs of adolescent really entails adopting a panoramic approach because of the widespectrum of their needs.

Dr. Adesola Olumide, SAYPHIN Secretary General,said the objectives of this conference is to bring together stakeholders which include the academia, international partners, civil society organizations and the media, to facilitate the co-creation of a future that promotes the health and wellbeing of

young people.

In her remarks,Girls Advocate at SWAG initiative, Ene Naomi Okp explained that living in Nigeria as a young person by highlighting the challenges andconsequences of paying less attention to the various needs of young people.She urged the media to step up awareness programmes to help amplify the prospect of investment in young people’s health.