Every business in the world is feeling the effect of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. From scarcity of grains that have caused global concern of food crisis to energy crisis that have led to shortage of fuels across the world.

Russia was the largest natural gas-exporting country in the world, the second-largest crude oil and condensates-exporting country after Saudi Arabia, and the third-largest coal-exporting country behind Indonesia and Australia. Ukraine, on its own, was the world’s fourth largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season while Russia ranked third.

While the blockage of Ukrainian port is causing scarcity and hike in grains, Western sanction on Russia is creating energy crisis around the world leading to scarcity and skyrocketed prices.

In Nigeria, the crisis led to increase in price of Automated Gas Oil (AGO) , as well as scarcity of Jet A1, from N190 per litre in the local market in February, to N500 as at March, 2022.

This scarcity has, however, led to flight delays and in some extreme cases, cancellations, thereby disrupting passengers’ schedule for an industry that is still recovering from the global pandemic, COVID-19.

According to aviation stakeholders, indigenous airlines lost a whooping N500billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, hinted that the airlines lost as much as N500 billion, given that several aircraft got stranded, incurring debts at MRO facilities overseas and others that are now due for C-checks following months of inactivity.

But, in 2022, the aviation industry which was undergoing a recovery from the pandemic loss, had to experience a slowdown due to the rise in aviation fuel that increased cost of operations for both local and foreign airlines.

Speaking in a press conference to celebrate the 75 years of flying from Nigeria, the executive vice-president, Commercial Division, Air France-KLM, Pieter Bootsma, said the airline has lost about 70 to 80 per cent of it’s over $19 billion revenue to COVID-19, in the last two years.

Bootsma, said the pandemic crisis was deep for the aviation sector, saying Africa and indeed, Nigeria stood strong throughout the crisis.

He said, “The crisis has been deep for the airline industry after COVID-19 hit the world. It has been an extremely difficult time for us. We have lost 70 to 80 per cent of our revenue, we have $19billion revenue in a year from the passenger side and if one loses 80 per cent of that, it’s immense what is happening.

“We are on our ways to recovery and we see bookings coming increasking again. Luckily we are looking anxiously everyday to the number of customers that are booking on our flights worldwide, we see that the booking and reservation is now above 2019 levels.”

He, however, stated that the gain made through aviation sector recovery has been eroded by hike in Jet A1.

“We really see that this is the time for growth recovery. We are not out of the trouble yet, the unfortunate war between Russia and Ukraine, has made oil prices increase and we know about it and this is another hit for the airline industry. Our cost of doing business has increased tremendously in the last few weeks and whle we are joyous about the recovery on the revenue side, we get a big hit on the cost side.”

“So, despite the recovery, 2022 will remain a very difficult year and we are extremely grateful to the Dutch and French governments who got us through this crisis but, not only the government, but people and customers who will be supporting us, the Nigerian government who have been helping us to rebuild our business we are grateful,” he said.

Also, speaking, a member of Aviation Round Table (ART), Olumide Ohunayo, said the increase in aviation fuel has affected aircraft operations, price increased, passengers dwindled with no guarantee that prices will not go up further.

He said, “Yes, there is a global increase in aviation fuel. But the increase in Nigeria is not commensurate with a global increase. What has happened is the disparity between the landing cost in Nigeria and the price sold to airlines had a wide disparity, hence the crisis.

“I am not concerned about the global price, what I am concerned about is the inability of the regulatory authority in the oil industry to manage and control the aviation fuel marketers and even diesel, kerosene and gas. We focus only on aviation fuel for the airlines, but we have forgotten that the airlines also have vehicles that use diesel, their households use gas and kerosene and all these things have gone so high and contributed to the total cost of operations.

“So, if the regulators in the oil industry cannot manage a deregulated sector rather allowing excessive profiteering by some marketers and middlemen, it is unfortunate and no one should blame the airlines for increasing their fares. Yes, it has affected aircraft operations, prices increased, passengers dwindled, and there is no guarantee that prices will not go further. So we need to address that cabal that has been able to suppress regulation in the petroleum industry,” he said.

The general secretary, Aviation Round Table initiative (ARTI), Capt. John Ojikutu, said local airlines are used to government intervention and concessioned, saying COVID-19 pandemic isn’t as bad as it was portrayed by the local players.

“The problem with our airlines is that they are used to government intervention funds and concessions on debts to government agencies. When things were good but they still can not realise that as things are bad for private enterprises, so it is for government or public enterprises too. Right from the advent of COVID-19, till now that we are in global economic recession.

“Also, it is only in Nigeria that there are too much noise about high price increase of Jet-A1. The foreign airlines come here, buy fuel without making no noise about the price. They pay in dollars at almost the same price as they get it in their countries. Fuel is sold for $1.26/litre or about N600/litre in US and Europe where they are refining it and we are making noise here where it is even being imported and subsidised.

“Enterprises in countries that prepared themselves during or after the escalation of COVID-19 are recovering but enterprises like ours that live on government goodies always would have a long wait for it or they will crash out,” he said.