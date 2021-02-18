By David Aduge-Ani

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has identified scavengers as major threat to security challenges in the nation’s capital.

Speaking after the regular FCT security committee meeting held in Abuja, Bello noted that scavengers before now had concentrated their criminal activities on vandalizing public utilities, have now become major threats to lives and property.

He stated that scavengers often operate under the influence of hard drugs to perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the territory, adding that their activities remained banned in the Federal Capital City.

The minister said that there would now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.

Also speaking, FCT minister of state Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu reassured FCT residents of their safety as the administration were aware of the security challenges and is taking all necessary measures for the protection of lives and property.

Aliyu disclosed that the administration was paying great attention to the reoccurrence of the Ebola Virus disease in Guinea taking into consideration that the FCT was an international gateway into Nigeria.

She also called on private clinics running the COVID-19 tests without reporting their finding to the relevant health authorities to desist from doing so. She called for the full disclosure of all mortalities suspected to be to COVID-19 so that post mortems can be carried out on the deceased so that their relations can receive adequate care.