Nigerian scholars and researchers from the academia, media and related fields have joined some notable diplomats in a project to chronicle legacies of the chief of staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Among others, they aim to make it a resource portal of global relevance.

The project is to be led by Strategic Facilitations International Ltd, in conjunction with Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD).

A major step towards the commencement of the project was taken in Abuja with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Strategic Facilitations International Ltd and Savannah Centre.

The Savannah Centre, founded by Gambari promotes research, advocacy training and policy analysis in the areas of conflict prevention, management, democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria, Africa and the world in general.

The project, according to the organisers, would ensure the digitisation and digitalisation of the speeches, books and all of Prof Gambari’s intellectual works and establishment of a state-of-the art e- library as a resource pool for research and other purposes.

The portal would be linked to other global research centres with similar objectives. Prof Gambari, a renowned non-academic diplomat, has held several positions in the United Nations, including president of UNICEF, the UN under secretary-general and the first special adviser on Africa to the UN former secretary general, Kofi Annan.

Giving details, Ambassador Aminu Wisdom, former Nigerian principal representative to ECOWAS said, the project which predates the appointment of Prof Gambari as chief of staff to President Buhari, is intended to relive the culture that preserves positive strides in the form of legacies of great individuals in the country.

“In this part of the world where legacies are being freely diminished by certain events, we have decided to preserve the legacies of one of our own greatest personalities for the benefit of our children and generations yet to come,” Ambassador Wisdom, who is a co-lead in the project, said during the MoU signing ceremony.

“It is important to put on record that this project was initiated before the appointment of Prof Gambari as chief of staff to the president. So, it is not riding on the privileged position he current holds.

“We are convinced that the product that will arise from this project would represent global standard wherever it is presented,” Wisdom added.