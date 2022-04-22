Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 150, 000 cooks of the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme in 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to maintain safe and hygienic work environment.

The minister in charge of the ministry, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed this during the training of the school food vendors on the programme yesterday, in Abuja.

Represented by the national coordinator, National Social Investment, Engr Umar Bindir, the minister said the trainees are expected to gain knowledge, learn the skills of identifying potential hazards to food safety and apply the principles in food sanitation and good personal hygiene.

She said the training was to enable the national home grown school feeding programme cooks to maintain a safe and hygienic environment, adding that good hygiene practices are vital for the cooks who prepare the hot meal and the distribution of food.

The minister emphasised that the training is using the train the trainer format.

She said, “This programme concentrate on the institutionalization and the full implementation of the national homegrown school feeding programme which is the prime function of the social investment programme.

“Nigerians are aware having started the school feeding in 2016 we are feeding nearing 10million children nationwide in all the states excluding Bayelsa which is coming onboard probably in the next week or two.”

The FCT focal person, Mrs Chinwe Amba applauded the ministry and the minister.