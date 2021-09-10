Special adviser to Niger State governor and focal person of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Amina Musa Gu’ar, has said enrolment into schools in the state has increased by 35 per cent due to enticement from the programme.

She told journalists in Minba that children’s attendance in schools had noticeably increased because the food being served by the programme was attracting them to school.

Reviewing the activities of the programme from 2016 till date, she said the federal government had spent over N28billion in the state on four programmes namely; Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer.

She said school feeding programme alone had created over 14,000 jobs so far, adding that the national office of the HGSFP was planning to increase the cost of feeding a child above the current N70.

The focal person pointed out that the programme was currently feeding 560,000 pupils in 2,663 schools across the state with 5,971 cooks engaged.