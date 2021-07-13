Both parents and the proprietors of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State, are making efforts to raise the ransom demanded by the bandits who abducted pupils from the school about six weeks ago.

The school owners, it was learnt, have sold a plot of land within the school premises to raise funds for the ransom, just as some parents say they are selling off valuable assets to pay the bandits to free their children.

The pupils have been in the bandits’ captivity for about six weeks.

Meanwhile, the abductors of pupils of have again reduced their ransom demand from N50 million to N30 million. They had initially demand N200 million to release the 136 pupils in their custody. From that figure they reduced it to N150 million and later N110 million.

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the bandits contacted the school and the parents at the weekend during which they brought down the ransom to N30 million, citing the poor health conditions of the children as the reason.

According to a source, the bandits claimed in their recent calls that they were frustrated by the condition of the children and decided to reduce the ransom to N30 million to easily reach accord with the school authorities and the parents since the government was averse to the payment of ransom.

Consequently, it was learnt that the parents had started selling their properties to raise the ransom, with the school authorities selling a plot of land within the school premises to raise some money for the purpose.

A parent who preferred anonymity confirmed to LEADERSHIP that he sold a detachment of his house for about N1.5 million to raise his contribution to the ransom because two of his children are with the bandits.

The head teacher of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, told LEADERSHIP that the school authorities sold a plot of land adjacent the school meant for further expansion to contribute to the ransom.

He said since the school is a privately owned one, it was not an easy decision to sell the land but that “the school owners are as desperate for the release of the pupils just as the parents.”

A government official who preferred anonymity, however, told LEADERSHIP that the bandits were desperate to get money from the parents and the school because government refused to pay ransom.

“If they are saying the condition of the children is poor, who subjected them to it? The same men. What we gathered from those who escaped is that a particular boy was maltreated constantly because he is our governor’s namesake; they are annoyed because the government is not ready to pay ransom,” he added.

Bandits Take Over Kainji Lake National Park

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be bandits have taken over a part of Kainji Lake National Park in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of Niger State.

The park guards have deserted the affected part for personal safety.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the bandits had infiltrated the area from Benin republic and had on some occasions abducted the park guards, forcing them to abandon their duty posts.

One of the park guards who preferred anonymity said, “It started in October last year, and in March this year the bandits invaded the park, killing one of our men, injuring seven park guards and burning our patrol vehicles.

“We thought it was a one off attack but it continued, so we were advised to abandon our constant patrol of the part of the park until strategies are put in place to secure the area, because the authorities cannot be paying ransom every time to the bandits,” he said.

Another park guard stated that “almost every day, the bandits use the park as a cover to operate in the neighbouring communities and retreat into the interior.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that, last Friday, four people, including a Correctional Centre Officer and a suspect, were abducted around Kofanti area near the park on their way from a court proceeding from New Bussa to Agwara.

Collaborating the report of the park guard, a resident of New Bussa, Malam Muhammad Kallamu, said for the past one month, more than 50 people had been abducted along the area, especially in Kofanti area on the road to Agwara.

The resident said when the bandits abduct people they demand from N1million to N5million on each head, making life difficult for the villagers.

It was learnt that the bandits usually operate on motorcycles in a convoy of 30 to 50, whereas the guards are sometimes five to seven men on shift duty.

“They gained entrance into the park as peaceful people when they initially entered the country through Benin Border. It baffles us that a national asset like a park that serves as tourism destination will be allowed to be taken over by bandits who are foreigners.

“The park is one of the largest in Nigeria. We are surprised the bandits want to take over, we cannot travel to the nearby villages they have taken over the park and that part of the road,” another resident, Yusuf Mohammed, said.

When contacted, the conservator of the park, Jimoh Oladosu, confirmed there had been attacks in the area, but said he would not speak further because he had no such permission.

Gunmen Kill 9 In Fresh Attack In Southern Kaduna

Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have invaded Makarau Jankasa Community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing nine people.

Scores of natives were reported to have fled their homes to other neighbouring communities as a result of the heavy shooting.

The fresh attack is coming barely 72 hours after a similar attack on Warkan Community of the same local government where nine people were killed, many sustained injuries, while 12 houses were burnt down.

A resident, Donald Bityong who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the suspected armed Fulani men invaded the community on Sunday at about 5pm.

He said security operatives arrived at the village after the criminals had already perpetrated their gruesome deed and disappeared into the bush.

He called on the government and the security agencies to redouble their efforts in securing lives and properties.

“These attacks are too much for us to bear, no one is safe any longer in our community. Nobody can go to his farm now,” Bityong said.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls for comments on the development as of the time of this report.

Abductors Of Kaduna Emir Demand N200m Ransom

Meanwhile, those who kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and other family members have demanded a ransom of N200 million for their release.

The emir and about 14 members of his family members, including grandchildren were taken away by force from the emir’s residence at Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday morning.

However, only the emir was released yesterday by the kidnappers, who held back the 14 others and are demanding ransom for their release.

A competent source from the palace, who disclosed the ransom demand to journalists, said “so far, they are demanding N200 million as ransom for their release.”

The source also said discussions and negotiation are ongoing with the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State police command through the police public relation officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said a joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in search and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the victims while IGP’s Tactical units had been contacted for technical support.

He called on members of the public to always avail the police with useful information to enable them prevent and respond quickly to crime and criminality in their locality.