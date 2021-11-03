Security has been beefed up around schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the attack on University of Abuja yesterday where seven lecturers were abducted, including unspecified number of children of staff.

The attack has caused palpable fear in parts of Abuja.

Those abducted from their living quarters are Professor Bassey Ubom (popularly called Oboscolo) and his son and daughter; a professor of economics, Professor Obanza Joseph, and his son; and Malam Sambo Mohammed and Dr. Tobit.

Our Correspondents observed that some of the schools where security has been beefed up include Veritas University, Bwari; Baze University; Turkish Nile University; College of Education, Zuba among others.

A lecturer in the University of Abuja, Comrade Peter Edeh, while speaking on the attack, said over 50 armed bandits invaded the staff quarters at about 1am yesterday, moving from flat to flat to take their victims.

He explained that the attack was carried out without interference because of the porous state of the staff quarters, which made it possible for the bandits to enter the estate from any direction, because most of the houses are in the interior, especially the houses where the professors were kidnapped from.

“The houses are almost in the bushes. Picking people in that area and moving from one house to the other was very easy for them. Also, people were scared to come out to find out what was happening, because nobody was armed to confront them,” he said.

Confirming the attack, the University of Abuja Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, lamented that the armed men brought their devastation to their Giri Quarters, a community that hosts housing accommodation for Uni-Abuja workers.

“We are pursuing them with all it takes to recover our dearest ones they kidnapped. Our nation is definitely bleeding and this is too close home for you. Please pray hard for God’s intervention. One thing is certain, we shall continue to mobilise everything available to us to protect staff and students and ensure this never happens again.

“From now on, it is compulsory for staff and students to wear their official UniAbuja ID cards when entering any of our campuses, including the Giri Quarters.

“The safety unit has my instruction to turn anyone back who cannot explain their mission on our campus, quarters or any Uni-Abuja branch even if they claim to be staff or students; only a University ID card worn on them is a guarantee for entry. We shall overcome,” he stressed.

The FCT police authorities also confirmed the attack, adding that the command had dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

The FCT police commissioner, CP Babaji Sunday, in a statement, called for calm, adding that the security forces were already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He gave assurance that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

He said a combined team of the police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilised to the area to protect the citizens.

Preliminary investigations, he said, revealed that six persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” he stated.

Reactions Trail Attack On UNIABUJA

Angry reactions have continued to trail the gunmen attack on the University of Abuja, which resulted in the abduction some staffers of the institution and their family members.

The University on its Facebook page wrote; “Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today. Our safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters. We have reported that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men. Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return, a sad day for us, indeed.”

Following the incident, the zonal coordinator, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja branch, Dr Salahu Mohammed Lawal, called on the government to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country where insecurity has become endemic.

While sympathising with the families of the victims, he urged communities to adopt strategies to provide maximum security for themselves as individuals, for their families and the society in general.

“If this type of issue occurred, so far as I am concerned, firstly is to sympathise with the victims because of the trauma they found themselves and secondly is to call on all Nigerians, including staff of the university and other tertiary institutions, to always be conscious of their environment.

“They should be conscious of any strange thing around them; they should also be security conscious in such a way that they should not take late night activities and ensure that whenever a strange individual movement is noticed, such an individual should be reported to security men immediately. And I am also calling on all Nigerians to as a matter of urgency not rely on Nigeria defence system; they should also adopt a strategy to provide maximum security for themselves as individuals, for their families and the society in general.

“The federal government has been doing its best but their best is not good enough; they need to do more and I see no reason while a state of emergency cannot be declared in parts of the country where kidnapping, banditry and all sorts of insecurity issues have become a daily affair.

“I think the federal government needs to do more than what it is doing now; I am not saying that it is not doing its best but it best is not good enough. All the suspects that are sponsoring these kidnappings, it should publish their names for people to see,” he added.

A resident of Gwagwalada, who identified himself as Kelvin, noted that Abuja residents had been complaining that bandits and kidnappers were taking over some parts of city before this one happened eventually.

“The University needs to tighten its belt against insecurity. Today is Uni-Abuja, who knows where it will happen tomorrow as the government is not providing the needed security for the people. We need action, the government should wake up from sleep and save this country,” he added.

Student Union Urges Calm

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Abuja has urged students to remain calm despite the attacks on the school staff quarters.

The SUG president, Umaru Yusuf Garba, told LEADERSHIP that the management, students and the government were already making efforts to rescue the victims and avoid further occurrence.

He said that normal activities will continue in the school.

“The students and staff regret what happened but we remain calm. We are not aware of the issue of closing the school, what we need to do is to ensure that the abducted people return safe.

“The government is making efforts. We have gone together with the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory, the staff and other security chiefs from various organisations this (yesterday) morning to ensure that in future it doesn’t occur again.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged security agencies to track down the bandits who attacked the University of Abuja and abducted four staff members and some children in the institution.

The PDP, while condemning the attack yesterday, described it as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the banditry which occurred ‘within the precincts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s immediate security purview, just 16 kilometres from the Aso Presidential Villa,’ as shocking and further shows the helplessness and failures of his administration.

The party added that with this act of banditry in Abuja, Nigerians expect President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the front, to straightaway give himself a “marching order” to rescue the victims, just as gives to others whenever there are cases of security failures in commands outside of his security precincts.

The PDP however charged the security agencies not to relent in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration but rise up to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

The party lamented the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all “the citizens to be at alert and assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country under an incompetent administration.”