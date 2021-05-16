By Abu Nmodu Minna

Some youths in Minna, Niger State, on Friday night engaged in a street fight which left no fewer than 30 people injured.

Clashes, mostly between Anguwan Daji and Limawa youths, have become frequent for about three months now, but Friday night’s clash created serious anxiety and fear among residents as many of the youths took over major streets in the city, armed with dangerous weapons and were throwing stones in all directions.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that it took the intervention of a combined team of security men mobilised from different formations to bring the situation under control at about 1am.

A resident, Abdullah Gambo, said, “For several hours we could not drive through the ever busy Mobile Roundabout. We had to turn to take the bypass; this is really strange to us. Minna is always peaceful; we are surprised the youths decided to engage in street fights.”

In his reaction yesterday, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello warned that he would not condone thuggery, lawlessness and unrest.

In a statement, he said anyone who intends to cause trouble in the state would not be spared by the “clutching fist of the law.”

The governor said the youths must accept to live in peace, stop violent attacks and ensure peaceful coexistence or face the full wrath of the law.

“These youth clashes are becoming notoriously disturbing in Minna, and we will not fold our arms and watch. Government will continue to improve on and protect the security of lives and property of the people,” he said.

He directed security agencies to search all parts of the of the state capital and arrest youths who want to take the law into their hands.