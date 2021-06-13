The First Lady of Zambia, Mrs Esther Lungu; minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and the Speaker, Randwest Municipality, South Africa, Princes Caroline Setsiba, are to be conferred with Honourary Doctorate Fellow at the special joint AU & UN SDG Humanitarian Awards.

The awards to be conferred during the 4th Annual PAN African Leadership Symposium & Honours [PALESH] theme: ‘Combating COVID-19 through Sustainable Education Drive in Africa: Challenges & Way Forward’ will take place June 25,2021 at the National Merit House in Abuja, Nigeria.

Other personalities to be honoured include Hon. Likando Kalaluka, Attorney General, Republic Of Zambia; Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, chairman, Senate Committee on SDGs; Alh. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE, Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Arc. Clement Liwhundebe Udie, project supervisor, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Hon. (Barr.) Chinwe Monu Olarewaju, founder, Monu Olarewaju Foundation; Dame Julie Okah-Donli, chairman, Board of Trustees, United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund (UNVTF), among others.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming event (PALESH Abuja 2021), Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, who is the convener, said: “This Award aims to honour outstanding personalities who have contributed positively towards the realisation of Sustainable Development in their various capacities through massive youth & women capacity building, peace dialogues/conflict resolutions, healthcare delivery programs, grassroots community development, while uniting leaders who have strong passion for humanity and serving as catalysts of social change in the society.

“This award is proudly endorsed by African Union (AU ECOSSOC NIGERIA), International Peace Commission UN-IPC and the International Human Rights Commission UN-IHRC.

“Over 1000 nominations came from different sources but the award judicial committee after looking critically into profiles of all nominees, made selections and the final list is made available for press publication.

“In addition, this award celebrates individuals who championed the promotion of peace & justice in accordance with the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063.”