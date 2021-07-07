Security services of the Nigerian Armed Forces are to jointly hold an anti-terrorism simulation in Abuja on Wednesday.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the anti-terrorism simulation will hold at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium and Abuja Metro station.

He also said it was important for people to avoid the areas and not panic when they hear the sound of gunshot.

He also said the exercise will hold between the hours of 5.00am and 12,00 noon.

Many Abuja residents told LEADERSHIP that they received an SMS alert intimating them of the Wednesday’s simulation exercise.

“An anti-terrorism simulation by the Armed forces will hold at the National Stadium & Abuja Metro Station, today July 7th. Please avoid the area & do not panic,” the SMS read.