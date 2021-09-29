The commandant-general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has attributed the increase in crime and criminal activities in the country to the informants within the security services and the society.

He called for an engagement with communities, religious and political leaders to address the security challenges plaguing the nation.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ summit on the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, yesterday with the theme, “Synergy: Panacea to effective critical assets and infrastructure protection,” the CG stressed the need to re-strategise to better protect national assets from the onslaught by bad elements.

According to him, the rise in crime constituted a threat to critical national assets and infrastructure as witnessed in some states, including Zamfara, Kaduna, Borno and other northern states.

He cited a statement by the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who revealed that the federal government spends N60 billion annually on the repair and maintenance of vandalised oil pipelines across the country.

He stated, “You will agree with me that the nefarious activities of these criminal elements are being strengthened not only by informants within security formations but equally those within the society; hence the need to engage our traditional rulers, religious, community, political and youth leaders in the process of finding a solution to this menace.”

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, pointed out that the threats to national assets and infrastructure continued to escalate due to the insecurity in the country.