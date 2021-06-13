Tragedy struck in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State on Sunday as a security guard simply known as Malam Babangida fell from a bridge into Moshe River and got drown.

Babangida, a security guard with Turning Point construction firm fell into the river while trying to cross it after closing from work at about 6.00am this Sunday.

“As a result of heavy rainfall on Saturday night, the wave pushed the ladder away from Babangida’s feet and he fell into the river,” a source told LEADERSHIP.

The source added that the corpse of the security man was later found on the river side.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident, adding that the incident happened under the Kaiama Division of NSCDC.

He added: “One Malam Babangida of Tunga Rijawa via Moshe Gada fell into Moshe river and died at early hours of Sunday 13/06/2021. The deceased, a security guard of Turning Point construction company, after closing from work around 600hrs on Sunday morning was trying to cross the bridge, but as a result of the heavy rainfall the wave pushed the ladder away and he fell into the river.

“His dead body was later found beside the river.This incident happened in one of our outpost, Moshe Gada Outpost under Kaiama Division.”