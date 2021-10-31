The much-awaited National Youth Conference will begin on Monday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja one year after the nationwide #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths demanding for good governance and inclusiveness.

The conference, which will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, is planned as a hybrid event – physical and virtual. Virtual to enable youth that cannot be physically present due to space constraints and other factors to join live via various social media platforms.

Security and employment are some of the salient issues that will engage over 370 delegates from all the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT and those expected to participate virtually in the first ever National Youth Conference holding from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The conference with the theme: ‘Energising The Youth for Development: Inclusiveness, Governance, Security & Employment’, is being organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and its partners from private sector to harness the thoughts and views of a cross-section of the Nigerian youth as a means of assessing the current situation with development issues concerning them, and forging strategies to address the issues.

According to the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, the conference will focus on diverse and urgent issues confronting the youth and tugging at the very heart of the nation in line with the policy thrust of the President Buhari-led administration.

He said the objective is to explore critical issues in the agitation for more inclusive youth policies and also create the structure and system for youth to participate and thrive regardless of the sector they choose to play in – politics, governance, technology and creativity.

Amongst speakers expected at the three-day event are Nihinlola Fafore, Director of Public Relations, Huawei Technologies Company, Nigeria. She will be speaking on ‘Laying A Foundation for Identity, Confidence and Self-Belief – Investing in Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment’;

John Opubor, an investment banker and social development entrepreneur and Mujahid Daman Kubau, entrepreneur/CEO, Daman Meat Company will speak on; Politics, Policy and Tech – Changing The Narrative To Benefit Nigeria: The Way Forward in Wealth Creation, Economic Contribution, Distribution and Accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others include Ola Brown, founder, Flying Doctors and Adejoke Lasisi, founder & Creative Director Planet 3R. They will headline discussion on Literacy: Building Institutional Ecosystems and Getting Equipped for the Future – Skills in Finance, Technology, Enterprise Development and Trade.

Speakers like Nasir Adhama, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Youth and Students Affairs; Makinde Araoye, Special Adviser to Ekiti Governor on Federal Matters amongst others, will herald discussions on other thematic areas.