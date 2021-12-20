Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the security of inhabitants of the state remains the topmost priority of his administration, saying his administration is making efforts to rid communities in the state of miscreants, and criminals.

Speaking at the presentation of the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the new Alayede of Ayede-Ogbese, Oba Raphael Ajibola Oluyede, Akeredolu promised that his administration will put end to all cult-related clashes in the sunshine state.

While charging the new monarch to see his ascension to the throne as a call to service to his people and to impact positively on their lives, the governor said “The state government has committed enormous resources to strengthen the Amotekun Corps in terms of equipment and human resources.”

According to him, “Our government cannot tolerate a situation where our citizens cannot conduct their businesses in a safe environment.

“We, however, need your support and co-operation to make this possible. To this end, I implore you to always be sensitive to strange movements/acts around you to enable us to combat the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity on our highways and communities.

“Nevertheless, security matters should not be left with the government alone. Rather, it should be a collective effort of every member of the community. May I also say that this community is blessed with a lot of resources? Kabiyesi should, therefore, rally eminent sons and daughters together for the overall development of the community.

“Let me, once again, reiterate the commitment of the state government to the provision of basic infrastructure and amenities for our people.