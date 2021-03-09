The secretary to the Gombe state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi says the protection of lives and property of the citizenry remains the key priority of the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration.

Professor Njodi stated this when he received the newly posted commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS), Mr Samson Wabulari who was at the Government House on a familiarization visit.

The SSG said even though Gombe State is relatively peaceful, the recent security breach in Billiri posed a great security challenge, noting that with the support of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other sister security agencies, the situation was brought under control.

Professor Njodi appreciated the command and other sister security agencies for their role during the recent crisis in Billiri, urging them to maintain the tempo.

The SSG assured the new commandant of the State government’s readiness to work closely with security agencies to secure the lives and property of the citizenry.

Earlier speaking, the commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Wabulari said he was at SSG’s office to introduce himself as the new head of the command in Gombe and to assure the Gombe State government of its readiness to combat crimes and criminality in the State.