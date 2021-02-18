The former head of Diyanet, Religious Affairs Directorate, Prof. Mehmet Gormez made important statements on takfeer of a Muslim (ex-communication), and tadleel (accusation with heresy), by referring to the debates around an interview with Prof Mustafa Ozturk.

Prof Gormez stated that quoting people selectively and taking their words and perspectives out of context must be questioned and he did not find such an approach acceptable. He indicated that while he did not agree with Prof Ozturk’s views that Qur’an is not the word of God, he emphasized that the person should not be declared infidel and should not be lynched in accordance with Ahl-ul Qibla approach of Ahlul Sunnah. Prof Gormez’s sensitive approach that a Muslim’s views should be judged according to the standards of Ahlul Sunnah without selectively quoting their words out of context should be commended.

In this article, we will try to evaluate to what extent they adhered to the above principle in the report published by Diyanet while Gormez himself was its head.

Questioning Selection Engineering

In order to better understand the subject, it will be helpful to repeat Prof Gormez’s statements verbatim. He starts off by saying “We have to question the manner in which it has become public. An agenda engineering, a selection engineering should be questioned as a part of his speech broken away from the whole speech which he made a year-and-a-half ago and made public.” (47:35 – 48:17). (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_6ufoYKjRM;

“Because this is not just about Mr Mustafa but it happened to all of us in the past year. Certain parts have been skilfully selected and taken from the talks of the people who gave religious talks. As I just said, it was to deepen the rift between people and to harm the brotherhood bonds that unite us. I cannot think of another explanation. I mean, why was that part selected?” (48.18-49.03)

Gormez emphasised this again later in his speech and said “I repeat! It is wrong to selectively take out one part and put it out in the public domain – firstly, I did not agree with it. Secondly, the lynch that followed is not right.”

We will try to subject the report about Fethullah Gulen titled “Feto in his own language, an organised abuse of religion”, which was written during Gormez’s term at Diyanet, to this broad framework and explore to what extent these criteria have been observed.

In the preamble that Gormez wrote for the said report, he indicated that the report has been produced by examining Gulen’s 80 books in Turkish and by analysing his audio and video talks of 40 thousand minutes (670 hours). He then passed this conclusion: “The findings of the Religious Affairs Higher Council’s study have been interpreted within the framework of Islam’s main epistemological sources. As a result of this study, many wrong beliefs and deviation that do not conform to Islamic belief, worship and ethics have been observed. (p.8)

Now let us look at the methodology that was used in the report and try to evaluate it through an example. They quoted these words from Gulen’s sermon that he delivered on 26.11.1989: “A believer enters in the curiosity and affection of the One that is meant to be revered and exalted from the moment he /she enters the mosque. That gathering is such that on the pulpit of that gathering is Allah who looks, sees, hears and intimately knows all about us (who is knowledgeable about all our state and conditions). And if there is one person who walks between your lines and among you and if he is given permission from above, he is Muhammad Mustafa SAW who is present in all gatherings about him to bestow honour and blessings onto the gathering. I invite you to recognise and appreciate why you are here, instead of saying things like ‘I call you, I invite you and I remind you’. I am of the belief that your hearts are able to appreciate this much deeper than my comprehension and understanding. For that reason, even if a scholar, a president or a prime minister enters, we know that there is the presence of Allah SWT who gazes at our hearts 70 times in a second. And also there is the presence of Muhammed Mustafa SAW who looks in His eyes and observes his presence.” (Görüntülü Vaazlar 1-Hisar 1, Kutsilerin Takvası, dk. 10:40-12:00).

The following conclusions are drawn based on the above excerpt.

a. “To claim that Allah is on the pulpit Gulen is speaking from, means attributing physical location to Allah SWT. Since Allah is beyond the physical realm, uttering words that attribute physical location to him is against Islamic beliefs.” “He carelessly uttered these words which are against fundamentals of belief in Islam and risk one’s faith in order to influence masses by placing Allah SWT on the pulpit (Allah forbid).

b. “Saying that Prophet Muhammed looks in Allah’s eyes is reminiscent of “mujassimah” who ascribe physical attributes to Allah SWT and of mushabbiyah, who liken Allah SWT to the creation. It is furthermore claimed that Gulen carelessly utters discourses of the astray groups in order to influence the congregation and that his Islamic knowledge and sensitivity is deficient and he abuses sacred values including matters of faith. (P14-15)

Now let us try to assess the selection engineering adopted by the writers of the report:

b.1. Since Gormez believes that judgment should not be passed by selectively quoting and by removing a piece from the whole speech” the above excerpts of Gulen should have been assessed within its original context. Let us now look at what Gülen said before these excerpts in order to understand the context. In the section preceding the quoted part, Gulen says:

“These mosques, together with their original one, have been built in the name of Allah. These have been built so that Allah is remembered and exalted in them.” (7:20-8:12).

With these words, he, like many other preachers, reminds the congregation that they should act with the consciousness that they are here before Allah. He uses metaphors when reminding that they are seen by Allah, and they should pray as if they see Him and be mindful of that. Praying with Ihsaan consciousness (khayfyat-al Ihsaan) is emphasised in a hadeeth known as Jibreel Hadeeth, and it is one of the major aims in Islam.

In this Hadeeth, religion is positioned upon tripartite foundations of Imaan (faith), Islam and Ihsaan. In explaining what Ihsaan is, Prophet Muhammed SAW said “performing your Ibadah (worship) as if you see Allah SWT, although you don’t see Him, He sees you” (Bukhârî, îmân 37, tefsîru sûre (31) 2; Müslim, îmân 1, 5, 7). Relaying such an important and intrinsic notion to the congregation by utilising the tools of literature within permissible criteria is an important practice. One of the most effective ways of expression is to use metaphors. As there is the metaphoric expression in all languages, in the Qur’an and Sunnah (traditions of the Prophet Muhammed) there are many examples of metaphors. Therefore, as a preacher, it is perfectly normal and expected that Gulen as a preacher and orator, makes use of such strategies to relay his messages and to explain concepts that he wants to impart.

In the next article, we will look at how such metaphoric expressions have been interpreted, including in the publications of Diyanet, and at the attitude of those who engaged in selection engineering in order to create an image of heresy in Gulen’s writings and speeches.