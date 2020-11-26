BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The process for selection of the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan has suffered another setback as the majority of members of the institution’s Senate boycotted the election held on Wednesday evening.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday a letter from the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu to the chairman of the institution’s governing council, an order was given for the ongoing selection process to be halted.

However, rather than allowed the council members to deliberate and take steps on the order, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, after an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, ordered the election of two senate representative members.

This was against due process as the mandate to start the process all over was given to the governing council.

The minister had also explicitly warned that Olayinka should stay away from the process over multiple allegations that he was scheming to impose his deputy, Kayode Adebowale as his successor.

The election which was held on Wednesday at Tranchard Hall, where security was beefed up, suffered its first setback when four members of the governing council staged a walkout over its credibility.

A breakdown of the election held on Wednesday evening obtained exclusively by our correspondent showed that only 309 out of the 639 members of the Senate voted indicating that 330 senate members stayed away from the election.

The only three individuals who contested the two vacant selection committee seats, Professors Olapegba, Ayoola and Akinsola polled 303, 299, and 17 votes respectively. A voter has two votes.

It would be recalled that the trio have been alleged to be working as agents of the outgoing VC.

However, despite the election of the two senate representatives, the process has suffered a setback.

In an internal memo circulated on Tuesday, the plan was to invite all aspirants for the VC seat today (Thursday) but this would no longer stand as the governing council had fixed its next general meeting for Monday, November 30, Olayinka’s last day in office.