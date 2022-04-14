It was the leader of Italy, Benito Mussolini, who, during the second World War (1939-1945) in which his country was a major participant, likened war to maternity which is women’s most painful but ,most often, unavoidable experience. He aptly described war as a version of maternity for men and also their biggest challenge in life.

In other words, war is a natural occurrence from which men can not completely escape and are therefore expected to always be prepared to face it either as attackers or defenders. The human tendencies for aggression and retaliation have continued to find clear practical expressions in the physical attacks, counter-attacks and all other forms of violence with mostly men as the perpetrators or victims.

Such violent occurrences are now the most prevalent realities in most parts of Northern Nigeria with a lot of the local communities as victims of their terrible effects. The growing rate of the attacks on the people which continuously results in the rapid decimation of the population has continued to show the incapacity or unreadiness of the government to provide adequate security for the citizens.

The growing calls on all vulnerable communities to adopt self-defence are an expression of dissatisfaction over the approach of the government to the insecurity in the North and some other parts of the country. Even the government, in what has already appeared to be an acceptance of defeat, has unhesitatingly thrown its weight behind the self-defence clamour without the least consideration of the danger that the acquisition of arms by individuals and groups which causes unhealthy proliferation of volunteer security outfits portends for the country.

So far, the attitude of the government to the prevailing insecurity in the land is characterised by denials, blame game and even self-indictment, each of which is a factor that aggravates the situation. Aside the consistent denial of the fact that terror attacks are on the rise and the baseless insistence that the situation is under control, the government frequently and shamelessly shifts the blame to some other quarters even when some of its key functionaries at various levels and a lot of other stake-holders in the governance of the country have already admitted that they have woefully failed to live up to their constitutional responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one way or another, State Governors like Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna, Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Mohammed Sani Bello of Niger, Aminu Waziri Tmbuwal of Sokoto and Samuel Ortom of Benue have all expressed frustration over the speedy deterioration of security in their respective states. Even the Minister of Defense, Bashir Salihi Magashi and some prominent members of the National Assembly like Senators Smart Adeyemi and Ali Ndume as well as Majority Leader in the Federal House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and several other members of the House bitterly complained about the continuous abduction and killing of innocent people across the country

Whether they are denials by Information Minister – Lai Mohammed and the spokespersons of the President – Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu or they are calls for the adoption of self-defense as made by Governors Masari and Ortom as well as Honourable Minister Magashi or they are unequivocal confessions about the failure of the government to protect the lives and properties of the people by Governor El-Rufa’i and others, they are all a confirmation of the existence of terrible gaps in the security architecture of the country. Each of the reactions is a bold testimony to the fact that, on matters of security, Nigerians are on their own.

The strong recommendation of self-defence, by some State Governors and even the Minister of Defence, is a clear acknowledgement of the superiority of the might of the terrorists and an absolute submission to their will. It is a particular kind of reaction that simultaneously emboldens criminals and demoralizes or even devastates targets of violent attacks.

Obviously, the continuous rise of violent crimes is a direct consequence of the realisation by all various categories of the perpetrators that their targets are most vulnerable. A lot of the pronouncements of some government officials must have made the offenders to believe that all the law enforcement agencies have packed up and they can therefore freely choose what to do with the citizens

El-Rufai’s confession or admission of failure and the request for forgiveness is, unfortunately, only an acceptance of reality but not expression of determination to step up effort towards the control of the situation. It is, in fact, seen as some kind of bid to take undue advantage of the naivety of the people to exonerate himself from the huge blame for the disturbing inaction that has been the reason for the escalation of violence in Kaduna State and beyond.

Meanwhile, in all the reactions of the government to the security challenges, it is the self-indictment by El-Rufa’i and his likes that is most interesting because it has exposed the inherent hypocrisy in all their approach to the problem. Nothing can be more hypocritical than an admission of such a failure even to the extent of self-indictment without a commensurate resolve to bring about a noticeable improvement.

Even with the self-exoneration effort and the apology, the self-indictment stands and it will remain a fact to which reference will continuously be made. No any other proof is required to establish the fact that the failure of the government to execute its mandate is both apparent and extensive enough to cripple a nation. Such a self-indictment, especially if it is not followed by a determination to strengthen the capacity for delivery, easily erodes pubic confidence in leaders.

As it is now, all the self-indicted leaders have lost substantial quantity of their reputation and have, as a result, become objects of ridicule. It is only the power they control and not their reputation or integrity that still sustains them, which explains both the resort to self-help by some of the victims of the frequent terror attacks as recommended and the resignation to fate by many others.

There is almost a conclusion now that the kind of rescue that is most desperately needed is moving further away from the people considering the fast rising incidences of insecurity, joblessness, and the resultant poverty. If, with all the support that the citizens extended to those who are currently in positions of power at the critical times of need, what obtains now is the prevalence of an atmosphere of extreme fear, definitely the loss of hope for an early salvation is most justifiable.