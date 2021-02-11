…Urges constituents to participate in the process

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly Sen. Muhammad Danjuma has on Wednesday revalidated his membership of the All Progressive Congress(APC).

Our correspondent reports that the Senator had 0visited his polling unit to participate in the exercise in line with the ongoing nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise embarked by the party.

Sen. Goje who revalidates his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at his polling unit in Kashere ward of Akko LGA, Gombe State was accompanied by the immediate past Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly and member representing Yamaltu West constituency, Rt Hon. Sadik Kurba, his counterpart of Deba Constituency, Hon. Bala Boltongo, State APC Secretary, Hon. Adamu A. August, State APC Organising Secretary, Danjuma Babayo Kwadan, party stakeholders in Gombe Central Senatorial District, his legislative aides, among others.

Speaking shortly after successful exercise, Sen. Goje said that it would strengthen and reposition the party ahead of future elections in the country.

He further charged his constituents to take active participation in the process in order to become full party members as well as encourage those who are of voting age to also be part of the ongoing exercise and get involved in the process to vote and be voted for.

“I call on the good people of Gombe state, men and women, young and old to seize the opportunity of becoming card-carrying members of our great party. I urge state, local government and ward leaders of the party to take all the necessary steps in ensuring a smooth and transparent registration exercise.” he added.

Sen. Goje also commended the Committee handling the revalidation exercise in Gombe for doing a good job as well as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee for working with party stakeholders across the states of the federation to take the APC to an enviable height.