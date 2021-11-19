Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Danjuma Laah, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has drummed support for direct party primaries and called on the leadership of the party to conduct transparent and open primaries to pick its flag bearers for the 2023 elections.

Laah, who is the leader of the PDP in Southern Kaduna said direct primaries is the only democratic way of allowing political inclusiveness for members to make their choices.

In a statement issued yesterday by his media assistant, Victor Matthew, Laah stated this shortly after accepting the proposal to run again in 2023.

Laah said he would seek nomination at the appropriate time to run for the senatorial seat again.

“The only viable platform that I will like to contest is the PDP which is the most credible alternative in Southern Kaduna and nobody will impose indirect primaries for our people again, that option is completely ruled out, it is not an issue at all,” he said.

He said though some political elites are insisting on indirect primaries, such would amount to truncating the voice of the people.

Senator Laah said, “I don’t think the people want any indirect primaries or any consensus, but the thing is, if you don’t adhere to their desire for an open primaries then there will be problems.

“The issue before us is that, anybody who thinks he will leave his Zone and jump into Zone three to decide for my people who should or not be their Senator in 2023, will have to think twice, we are trying to ensure that internal democracy is built-in the system and very credible primaries is attained.

“What is important is that at the end of the day, we have something that party members are given the opportunity to elect a candidate that will give PDP ultimate victory at the end of the general election.

What I can tell you is that Southern Kaduna PDP members are going to be working together because we are still part of one big family. I believe at the end of the day, we will have a process that whoever emerges will be supported by all of us.”

Senator Laah therefore, pledged to inject more resources before the end of his second tenure to bring peace and development as well as unite the people of Southern Kaduna by providing purposeful leadership that will make the people proud.