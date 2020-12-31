BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that actions taken by the 8th Senate under his leadership were carried out in national interest and nothing more.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, spoke on Wednesday in a series of tweets in response to a tweet by the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Mr. Dele Momodu.

Momodu, had described the former Senate President as one of the “most intelligent” leaders in Nigeria.

Saraki, who represented Kwara Central in the 7th and 8th Senates between 2011 and 2019, noted that the actions the Senate took under his leadership were about the country and not a personal agenda.

“Thanks @DeleMomodu! Compliments of the season! As I used to emphasize during our conversations while I was President of the 8th @NGRSenate: the decisions that we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions that we embarked on were in the interest of the nation.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence. When we invited the IG & the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time.

“It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria!” Saraki tweeted oh his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was one of the nominees rejected by the Saraki-led Senate.

Magu was not confirmed as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft commission owing to a report by the Department of State Services (DSS) which accused him of corruption in 2017.

In what looks like a vindication of the Saraki-led Senate on the matter, Magu has now been indicted for corruption by a presidential panel that probed him after Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), wrote a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the former anti-graft czar of corruption.