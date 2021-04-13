ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

The Senate has adjourned plenary till tomorrow Wednesday, April 14 in honour of two members of the National Assembly, who died in the last two weeks.

Senate had resumed from a three-week Easter holiday on Tuesday morning but did attend to the business of the day before adjourning to the next legislative day according to the tradition of the National Assembly in honour of a deceased lawmaker.

Recall that Hon. Haruna Ibrahim Maitala, who represented Jos North/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State and Hon. Suleiman Aliyu Lere, who represented Lere Federal constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, died on Friday, April 2, 2021 and Tuesday, April 6, 2021 respectively.

While Maitala died in an auto crash on his way to Jos to attend the wedding ceremony of his son, Lere died at Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.