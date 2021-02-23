By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of ex- service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate

The nomination was confirmed after a report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senator Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammed (Bauchi State).

It should be recalled that President Buhari had on February 4th sent a letter of confirmation to the Senate for the confirmation of appointment of former service Chiefs days after their resignation.

The newly appointed non-career Ambassadors include: General Abayomi Olonisakan, (Rtd), Lt. General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ina’s (Rtd) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, (Rtd) and Air Marshal Muhammed S. Usman (Rtd).

